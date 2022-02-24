Porto drew 2-2 with Lazio in Rome on Thursday but progressed to the Last 16 of the Europa League on aggregate 4-3 thanks to a 2-1 win in the first leg.

Ciro Immobile returned from a spell on the sidelines to put Lazio ahead with a thunderous low drive in the 19th minute

Mehdi Taremi equalised for Porto from the penalty spot 15 minutes before the interval, after VAR overturned a challenge on the Iranian striker from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Mateus Uribe struck a 68th minute close-range goal to put the away team in front but they had an anxious wait after substitute Danilo Cataldi made the score 2-2 on the night. .

But Lazio couldn't find a third goal to send it to extra-time and it is Porto who go through.

