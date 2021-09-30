A fine goal from Mahir Emereli was enough for Legia Warsaw to beat Leicester, who are now in big trouble in their bid to qualify from Europa League Group C.

They sit third in the group with one point from two games, while Legia are top with six from two.

Brendan Rodgers made six changes from the side who drew with Burnley last weekend, but that is no excuse for the poverty of Leicester’s first-half performance. They were second to the ball, slow to show for it, and lacked both precision and incision.

Legia, on the other hand, were full of enthusiasm and ideas so it was no surprise when they took the lead on 30 minutes, Emereli too clever for both Daniel Amartey and Jannik Vestergaard, before shooting past Kasper Schmeichel.

Leicester improved after the break, particularly when James Maddison and Harvey Barnes were introduced, but still struggled to create as Legia sat back. Jannik Vestergaard missed with a free header from a corner, but otherwise the lead was preserved with relative ease and in the dying stages, the home side missed two terrific chances to seal victory. As such, Legia will feel close to qualification, while Leicester have a lot of work to do.

Boubakary Soumare of Leicester City is challenged by Andre Martins of Legia Warsaw

TALKING POINT - Daka shows his quality

Leicester played poorly tonight but Patson Daka did not, a menace throughout the game. Deft of touch and clever of movement, he constantly made space for himself and angles for his team-mates, and looked for all the world like a player suited for the Premier League.



The problem he and Brendan Rodgers have is that in front of him are Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy, Leicester’s top scorer last season and most reliable scorer over the last few years. The chances are that, come the weekend visit to Crystal Palace, Daka will be back on the bench, but that will not be for long. He is ready.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Mahir Emreli

Mahir Emreli (Legia) Scored a fine goal and was a threat all night with his dribbling, shooting and movement.

PLAYER RATINGS

Legia Warsaw: Miszta 6, Jedrzejczyk 6, Wieteska 8, Nawrocki 6, Johansson 7, Slisz 6, Kharatin 7, Martins 6, Mladenovic 6, Josue 6, Emreli 8. Subs: Kastrati 7, Abu Hanna 6, Lopes 6, Pekhart 6.



Leicester City: Schmeichel 7, Amartey 6, Soyuncu 5, Vestergaard 5, Castagne 5, Soumare 6, Tielemans 6, Dewsbury-Hall 5, Thomas 5, Perez 4, Dak 6. Subs: Barnes 6, Maddison 6, Lookman 6, Vardy 6.



KEY MOMENTS

30’ - GOAL! Legia Warsaw 1-0 Leicester City (Emereli)) This is a lovely effort, the ball coming into Emereli who holds Amartey off with a deft touch - the defender has to be stronger there - then shifts it left while Vestergaard looks on, to skid a shot in off the far post for his tenth goal of the season! That's no more than Legia deserve and Leicester are in a lot of trouble.



41’ - WHAT A MISS! GOODNESS ME! Tielemans wins a loose ball and with one pass splits the Legia defence, Daka controlling and turning with one deft touch. He might finish himself, but Perez gets there first so he steps aside, only for his mate to slide wide of the near post from 10 yards! That is a tremendous oversight!



66’ - WHAT A MISS! Dewsbury-Hall curls his corner into the middle and Vestergaard is up with Misztva stranded! But with the net gaping, he misses his header, the keeper scurrying back to smuggle his shouldered effort around the post.



86’ - Nice from Tielemans, a nonchalant ball down the line allowing Thomas to cut back for Maddison, and Miszta is out of his goal! So Maddison nips wqde of him, then swivels into a shot that's kicked away, and when he slings over a cross seconds later, the keeper claims well.



89’ - Look at this! Kastrati zooms onto a ball down the left and cuts inside past Vestergaard then past Soyuncu! he's going to finish it! So he swivels to drive inside the near post, only Schmeichel extends a leg and somehow diverts the ball onto the post!



90’ - Here comes Kastrati again, again moving across the box from left to right, except this time he finds Pekhart who has the goal gaping! But the panic sets in, the head goes back, and the finish goes over the bar.



