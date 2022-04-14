Europa League / Quarter-final
Gewiss Stadium / 14.04.2022
Atalanta
Completed
0
2
Aggregate score 1-3
RB Leipzig
    Atalanta v RB Leipzig live updates - the latest action from the Europa League quarter-final as Leipzig lead the tie!

    Marcus Foley
    Updated 14/04/2022 at 18:41 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    90'+7
    FULL TIME
    Leipzig have done it! They progress to the Europa League semi final after beating Atalanta 2-0 on the night, and 3-1 on aggregate.
    90'+5
    SIMAKAN GOES INTO THE BOOK
    And he'll miss the semi final first leg!
    Mohamed Simakan
    Yellow card
    Mohamed Simakan
    RB Leipzig
    RB Leipzig
    90'+1
    INTO ADDED TIME
    Seven minues will be added.
    87'
    Christopher Nkunku
    Penalty
    Christopher Nkunku
    RB Leipzig
    RB Leipzig
    GOAL! ATALANTA 0-2 RB LEIPZIG (NKUNKU)
    Leipzig will advance! Nkunku makes it 3-1 on aggregate.
    86'
    PENALTY LEIPZIG!
    Nkunku is wiped out by Musso and the referee points to the spot!
    80'
    DOUBLE LEIPZIG CHANGE
    Gvardiol and Kampl are replaced by Yussuf Poulsen and Marcel Halstenberg
    81'
    80'
    ATALANTA CHANGE
    Luís Muriel
    Off
    Luís Muriel
    Atalanta
    Atalanta
    Matteo Pessina
    On
    Matteo Pessina
    Atalanta
    Atalanta
    75'
    KOOPMEINERS IS THE LATEST TO BE CAUTIONED
    Teun Koopmeiners
    Yellow card
    Teun Koopmeiners
    Atalanta
    Atalanta
    73'
    DOUBLE CHANGE FOR LEIPZIG
    Tyler Adams and Lukas Klostermann replace Laimer and Henrichs.
    Konrad Laimer
    Off
    Konrad Laimer
    RB Leipzig
    RB Leipzig
    Tyler Adams
    On
    Tyler Adams
    RB Leipzig
    RB Leipzig
    73'
    LESS THAN 20 MINUTES OF NORMAL TIME TO PLAY
    70'
    MULTIPLE CHANCES DENIED!
    Atalanta are knocking on the door now, and the crowd are well behind them. They've just had two efforts bundled away by the Leipzig defence, before firing a third over the bar.
    68'
    CHANCE LEIPZIG!
    Nkunku beats his man and has his shot denied from a tight angle.
    67'
    63'
    LEIPZIG SUBSTITUTION
    Silva is replaced by Dominik Szoboszlai.
    André Silva
    Off
    André Silva
    RB Leipzig
    RB Leipzig
    Dominik Szoboszlai
    On
    Dominik Szoboszlai
    RB Leipzig
    RB Leipzig
    63'
    CHANCE ATALANTA!
    Zappacosta guides a ball across goal towards the back post, where Hateboer flew in to get a foot to the ball but can't keep it down as it flies over the bar.
    62'
    ORBAN IS ALSO SHOWN A YELLOW CARD
    He will miss the semi-final first leg if Leipzig get the job done.
    Willi Orbán
    Yellow card
    Willi Orbán
    RB Leipzig
    RB Leipzig
    62'
    THREE BOOKINGS IN QUICK SUCCESSION FOR ATALANTA
    Zapata, Freuler and Demiral are all in the book as Atalanta start to get a little bit frustrated.
    Merih Demiral
    Yellow card
    Merih Demiral
    Atalanta
    Atalanta
    58'
    FIRST SUBSTITUTION OF THE NIGHT
    Luis Muriel in introduced.
    Ruslan Malinovskiy
    Off
    Ruslan Malinovskiy
    Atalanta
    Atalanta
    Luís Muriel
    On
    Luís Muriel
    Atalanta
    Atalanta
    56'
    HUGE LET OFF FOR THE ATALANTA GOALKEEPER!
    A weak cross trickled towards Musso but he completely misjudged it, slipped, and did just enough to put Laimer off of tucking the loose ball away.