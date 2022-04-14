Europa League / Quarter-final
Gewiss Stadium / 14.04.2022
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Atalanta v RB Leipzig live updates - the latest action from the Europa League quarter-final as Leipzig lead the tie!
- All
- Highlights
End of 2nd Half
90'+7
FULL TIME
Leipzig have done it! They progress to the Europa League semi final after beating Atalanta 2-0 on the night, and 3-1 on aggregate.
90'+5
SIMAKAN GOES INTO THE BOOK
And he'll miss the semi final first leg!
Yellow card
Mohamed Simakan
RB Leipzig
90'+1
INTO ADDED TIME
Seven minues will be added.
87'
Penalty
Christopher Nkunku
RB Leipzig
GOAL! ATALANTA 0-2 RB LEIPZIG (NKUNKU)
Leipzig will advance! Nkunku makes it 3-1 on aggregate.
86'
PENALTY LEIPZIG!
Nkunku is wiped out by Musso and the referee points to the spot!
80'
DOUBLE LEIPZIG CHANGE
Gvardiol and Kampl are replaced by Yussuf Poulsen and Marcel Halstenberg
81'
INTO THE LAST TEN
Image credit: Eurosport
80'
ATALANTA CHANGE
Off
Luís Muriel
Atalanta
On
Matteo Pessina
Atalanta
75'
KOOPMEINERS IS THE LATEST TO BE CAUTIONED
Yellow card
Teun Koopmeiners
Atalanta
73'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR LEIPZIG
Tyler Adams and Lukas Klostermann replace Laimer and Henrichs.
Off
Konrad Laimer
RB Leipzig
On
Tyler Adams
RB Leipzig
73'
LESS THAN 20 MINUTES OF NORMAL TIME TO PLAY
As it stands Leipzig will advance, uness Atalanta can find an equaliser in the closing stages!
Image credit: Eurosport
70'
MULTIPLE CHANCES DENIED!
Atalanta are knocking on the door now, and the crowd are well behind them. They've just had two efforts bundled away by the Leipzig defence, before firing a third over the bar.
68'
CHANCE LEIPZIG!
Nkunku beats his man and has his shot denied from a tight angle.
67'
63'
LEIPZIG SUBSTITUTION
Silva is replaced by Dominik Szoboszlai.
Off
André Silva
RB Leipzig
On
Dominik Szoboszlai
RB Leipzig
63'
CHANCE ATALANTA!
Zappacosta guides a ball across goal towards the back post, where Hateboer flew in to get a foot to the ball but can't keep it down as it flies over the bar.
62'
ORBAN IS ALSO SHOWN A YELLOW CARD
He will miss the semi-final first leg if Leipzig get the job done.
Yellow card
Willi Orbán
RB Leipzig
62'
THREE BOOKINGS IN QUICK SUCCESSION FOR ATALANTA
Zapata, Freuler and Demiral are all in the book as Atalanta start to get a little bit frustrated.
Yellow card
Merih Demiral
Atalanta
58'
FIRST SUBSTITUTION OF THE NIGHT
Luis Muriel in introduced.
Off
Ruslan Malinovskiy
Atalanta
On
Luís Muriel
Atalanta
56'
HUGE LET OFF FOR THE ATALANTA GOALKEEPER!
A weak cross trickled towards Musso but he completely misjudged it, slipped, and did just enough to put Laimer off of tucking the loose ball away.