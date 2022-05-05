Europa League / Semifinal
Deutsche Bank Park / 05.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/eintracht-frankfurt/teamcenter.shtml
Eintracht Frankfurt
Completed
1
0
Aggregate score 3-1
1
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/west-ham-united/teamcenter.shtml
West Ham United
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates

    Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 West Ham United as it happened: 10-man Hammers crash out of Europa League semi-final

    Ibrahim Mustapha
    By
    Ibrahim Mustapha
    Updated 05/05/2022 at 21:22 GMT
    -
    MATCH REPORT
    Frankfurt will party into the small hours after beating West Ham 1-0 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate. Why not check out the full match report, now live on our website?
    Heartbreak for 10-man West Ham as European dream ends in Frankfurt
    End of 2nd Half
    FT
    Live comment icon
    FULL-TIME: FRANKFURT WIN 3-1 ON AGGREGATE
    West Ham's dream of reaching a first European final in 46 years is over as David Moyes' side fall at the final hurdle.
    Frankfurt will meet Rangers in the Europa League final, the fans flood the pitch at the sound of the final whistle and they will party long into the night.
    90'+1
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Frankfurt's Trapp is booked for time wasting. The German side are almost there...
    Kevin Trapp
    Yellow card
    Kevin Trapp
    Eintracht Frankfurt
    Eintracht Frankfurt
    90'
    Live comment icon
    HOW DID HE MISS?!
    It's not West Ham's night at all. This is the kind of chance Soucek would normally bury as he rises highest to meet Bowen's corner delivery but he fails to hit the target.
    90'
    Live comment icon
    FIVE MINUTES ADDED ON
    89'
    Live comment icon
    WEST HAM CHANCE
    Rice's diagonal ball picks out the run of Antonio but he fails to generate the necessary power in his effort to beat Trapp.
    88'
    ANOTHER SHOT
    Sow is in the right place at the right time as the ball drops to him on the edge of the penalty area but he fails to connect how he would have liked to and it's a comfortable stop for Areola.
    86'
    Live comment icon
    SAVE!
    Frankfurt are finishing with a flourish, the defender Toure catching a shot sweetly and testing the reactions of Areola, who does well to tip it over his bar.
    84'
    Live comment icon
    JUST WIDE
    Paciencia almost makes an immediate impact but sends his volley just the wrong side of the post.
    There's still some nerves in the stand and that would have officially settled the tie.
    82'
    Live comment icon
    FRANKFURT SUB
    Hauge makes way for Hrustic.
    Jens Petter Hauge
    Off
    Jens Petter Hauge
    Eintracht Frankfurt
    Eintracht Frankfurt
    Ajdin Hrustic
    On
    Ajdin Hrustic
    Eintracht Frankfurt
    Eintracht Frankfurt
    82'
    Live comment icon
    FRANKFURT SUB
    The goalscorer Borre makes way for Paciencia.
    Rafael Borré
    Off
    Rafael Borré
    Eintracht Frankfurt
    Eintracht Frankfurt
    Gonçalo Paciência
    On
    Gonçalo Paciência
    Eintracht Frankfurt
    Eintracht Frankfurt
    81'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Benrahma also has his name taken.
    Said Benrahma
    Yellow card
    Said Benrahma
    West Ham United
    West Ham United
    81'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Knauff is booked now. The referee needs to quickly get a grip of this game.
    Ansgar Knauff
    Yellow card
    Ansgar Knauff
    Eintracht Frankfurt
    Eintracht Frankfurt
    80'
    Live comment icon
    DAVID MOYES IS SENT OFF
    It looks like a clash with the Frankfurt substitute and the West Ham boss is sent off by the referee!
    78'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    And now Chandler goes into the book as tempers rise.
    77'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Antonio shoves Borre as they prepare for the corner to delivered and the West Ham forward has his name taken.
    Michail Antonio
    Yellow card
    Michail Antonio
    West Ham United
    West Ham United
    76'
    Live comment icon
    FRANKFURT SUB
    Jakic comes on for Rode.
    Sebastian Rode
    Off
    Sebastian Rode
    Eintracht Frankfurt
    Eintracht Frankfurt
    Kristijan Jakic
    On
    Kristijan Jakic
    Eintracht Frankfurt
    Eintracht Frankfurt
    76'
    NO PENALTY
    Frankfurt fail to clear from Coufal's free-kick, it falls to Benrahma who gets his shot away but it takes a deflection for a corner, the referee waving away West Ham's appeals for a handball.
    74'
    Live comment icon
    WEST HAM SUB
    There's the change, Said Benrahma taking the place of Fornals.