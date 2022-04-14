Europa League / Quarter-final
Camp Nou / 14.04.2022
Barcelona v Eintracht Frankfurt live updates - latest Europa League score as Eintracht take shock lead!
90+11'
FULL-TIME: BARCELONA 2-3 EINTRACHT FRANKFURT
Frankfurt produce one of the best European performances in recent years to knock out the favourites! What a night for the Eagles.
Frankfurt stun Barca to reach semi-finals despite late fightback
90+10
GOALLLL! DEPAY JUST ABOUT SCORES THE PENALTY
Memphis' penalty strikes the top of the crossbar as Trapp gets a hold of it - however, the ball just about crosses the line.
Barca run back to get the game back underway with a matter of seconds to go but to no avail - the referee blows!
90+10'
SECOND YELLOW!
Ndicka gets his second yellow and is sent off in stoppage time! Barca have been awarded the resulting penalty as the foul was in the box.
90+7'
LATE CHANGE
Knauff and Toure come off, and are replaced by Hasebe and Chandler.
90+5
YELLOW CARD
Ndicka is booked. So is Knauff. The cards are flying here in stoppage time.
90+5'
OFFSIDE!
It turns out it was offside... but anyways. Barca chuck everyone forward. Araujo heads wide from Dembele's cross, then has another effort blocked. Luuk de Jong tries to poke the ball home at the far post after the initial effort is blocked well by Ndicka, but the Dutchman is offside.
90+4'
YELLOW CARD
Ousmane Dembele is booked.
90'
Goal
Sergio Busquets
FC Barcelona
GOALLLLL! BARCA GET ON THE SCORESHEET
Busquets gets his goal! He hits a fantastic strike from outside the box into the bottom corner. They couldn't, could they?
There will be nine added minutes.
84'
GOAL DISALLOWED!
Barcelona have the ball in the net at the far post courtesy of Busquets, as he taps in from Depay's free-kick, but the goal is ruled out for offside!
After a VAR check, the goal is overturned, after initially being given. Correct call - Busquets's foot was just off.
83'
YELLOW CARD
Ajdin Hrustic is booked for stopping Dembele's run.
81'
BARCELONA CHANGE
Ferran Torres is replaced by Memphis Depay.
80'
80'
FRANKFURT DOUBLE CHANGE
Frankfurt shuffle their pack to run down the clock. Sebastian Rode, who has been outstanding in midfield, comes off for Ajdin Hrustic.
Jesper Lindstrom also departs, and Jens Petter Hauge replaces him.
77'
JUST WIDE!
Barcelona attack, but once again it comes to nothing. Frankfurt then turn it over quickly, as Kamada skips inside from the left and goes for the spectacular.
It fizzes narrowly wide of the far post!
75'
ALMOST FOUR!
Frankfurt are not resting on their laurels!
Borre shanks a left-footed shot from the edge of the six-yard box! Barca get away with one!
70'
PANIC FOR XAVI?
Barcelona react to going 3-0 down by making another change.
Luuk de Jong - who has a knack of grabbing late goals - comes on for Eric Garcia. This suggests a change in shape for Barca to a back-three. Dembele has switched to the left, and it looks like Dest, Alba and Araujo are now at centre-back.
Will it pay off?
67'
Goal
Filip Kostic
Eintracht Frankfurt
GOALLLL! FRANKFURT HAVE THREE!
Unbelievable. Frankfurt surely are heading into the semi-finals!
Kamada plays in Kostic to his left after play is switched quickly from a throw-in. The Serbian is just inside the box - he takes a touch to set it, before placing it into the bottom far corner with a superb finish!
64'
CAUGHT EASILY!
Traore gets into the game. He crosses it into the box from the right, but Trapp easily catches it.
62'
62'
BARCELONA DOUBLE CHANGE
Sergino Dest and Adama Traore come on for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Oscar Mingueza.
