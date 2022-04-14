Europa League / Quarter-final
Ibrox Stadium / 14.04.2022
Live
Live
Live Updates
RANGERS V BRAGA LIVE UPDATES - RANGERS HOPING TO OVERTURN 1-0 DEFICIT IN EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER-FINAL
105'
ANOTHER RED! BRAGA DOWN TO NINE MEN!
Medeiros is shown two yellow cards in quick succession, one for a foul and then another for protesting to the referee, and is given his marching orders! Braga down to nine!
101'
GOAL! ROOFE SCORES FOR RANGERS!!!
Roofe finally scores! Aribo's driven cross is met by Roofe at the far post and he slots it away! Will Rangers finally progress?
101'
SUB FOR BRAGA
Al Musrati comes off for Mineiro.
99'
KENT SQUANDERS A GREAT CHANCE
Kent looks set to release a half volley on goal from the edge of the box but instead tries to dink it back into the box, but he gets it all wrong and it bounces out for a goal-kick.
97'
RANGERS PRESSURING
Kent's cross into the box is caught by Matheus.
95'
MATHEUS FOULED AGAIN
Tavernier's ball into the box is claimed by Matheus before Aribo clatters into him.
93'
BRAGA HAVE A FREE-KICK
Roofe escapes a second yellow after putting in a tough tackle. The free-kick swung in by Horta is headed clear.
91'
BACK UNDERWAY!
Here we go then. Extra-time! The winner of this tie will meet RB Leipzig in the semi-finals.
End of 2nd Half
FULL-TIME!
EXTRA-TIME HERE WE COME
We are level at 2-2 on aggregate. Braga have done incredibly well to stay in this tie having been down to ten men since the 42nd minute.
90+5'
GOLDSON HEADS WIDE!
Kent's cross to the far post is met by Goldson but he heads wide! That's the last chance of normal time. We are heading to extra-time!
90+5'
RANGERS HAVE A CORNER
Can they make it count?
90+3'
RANGERS COMMITTING MEN FORWARD
The hosts are keen to wrap this up but Braga's backline is holding firm.
90+1'
SUB FOR RANGERS
Barisic, who is carrying a slight knock, comes off for Balogun.
Off
Borna Barišic
Rangers
On
Leon Balogun
Rangers
90'
FIVE minutes of added time.
87'
RANGERS HAVE A CORNER
Tavernier swings a ball in but Braga can clear their lines. Can Rangers find a late winner? The Ibrox crowd are roaring them on.
84'
YELLOW FOR ROOFE
Roofe clatters into Matheus as he challenges for a flick-on from Aribo. Roofe is booked as a result.
Yellow card
Kemar Roofe
Rangers
82'
Goal
David Carmo
SC Braga
GOAL! BRAGA ARE BACK IN IT!
A Braga corner swung into the box is met by Carmo near the penalty spot and he thumps his header into the net! As it stands it's 2-2 on aggregate and we are heading for extra-time!
79'
SUBS FOR RANGERS
Kamara, Wright come on for Ramsey and Jack
Off
Ryan Jack
Rangers
On
Glen Kamara
Rangers
78'
MATHEUS FOULED ON THE LINE!
It looked for a moment as though Rangers had their third of the night as Ramsey bundles the ball across goal, but the midfielder's momentum carries him into the goalkeeper and fouls him as a result.
76'
RAMSEY FOULED, NOTHING GIVEN
Oliveira brings down Ramsey just outside the box but the referee awards a free-kick the way of Braga.