Europa League / Semifinal
Red Bull Arena / 28.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/rb-leipzig/teamcenter.shtml
RB Leipzig
Completed
1
0
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/rangers/teamcenter.shtml
Rangers
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates

    RB Leipzig v Rangers live updates - the latest from the Europa League semi final first leg clash

    Pete Sharland
    By
    Pete Sharland
    Updated 28/04/2022 at 21:10 GMT
    22:09
    MATCH REPORT - LATE LEIPZIG WINNER SETS UP HUGE SECOND LEG AT IBROX
    Rangers suffer late blow as Angelino stunner gives Leipzig semi-final advantage
    End of 2nd Half
    90'+3
    Live comment icon
    FULL TIME
    Leipzig take a lead to Ibrox! It's finished 1-0.
    90'+3
    Live comment icon
    TAVERNIER IS ALSO BOOKED
    He fouls Poulsen, and Leipzig have a free-kick in a good position.
    James Tavernier
    Yellow card
    James Tavernier
    Rangers
    Rangers
    90'+2
    Live comment icon
    GOLDSON IS BOOKED, FIRST CARD OF THE GAME
    Connor Goldson
    Yellow card
    Connor Goldson
    Rangers
    Rangers
    90'+2
    VIDEO - ANGELINO'S LATE STRIKE TO GIVE LEIPZIG THE LEAD
    90'
    INTO ADDED TIME
    Three added minutes to be played.
    89'
    Live comment icon
    LEIPZIG MAKE A CHANGE
    Benjamin Henrichs
    Off
    Benjamin Henrichs
    RB Leipzig
    RB Leipzig
    Nordi Mukiele
    On
    Nordi Mukiele
    RB Leipzig
    RB Leipzig
    85'
    Live comment icon
    Angeliño
    Goal
    Angeliño
    RB Leipzig
    RB Leipzig
    GOAL! LEIPZIG 1-0 RANGERS (ANGELINO)
    What a strike! Angelino fires a volley from outside the box into the bottom left corner!
    85'
    BIG SAVE MCREGOR!
    Adams strikes well but McGregor beats it away for a corner.
    83'
    Live comment icon
    RANGERS MAKE A DOUBLE CHANGE
    Scott Arfield and James Sands are introduced.
    Joe Aribo
    Off
    Joe Aribo
    Rangers
    Rangers
    Scott Arfield
    On
    Scott Arfield
    Rangers
    Rangers
    82'
    NO PENALTY
    It was a quick check, and the decison remains with the on-field referee.
    80'
    PENALTY SHOUT FOR LEIPZIG
    Henrichs is brought down by Barisic, and VAR will have a look.
    79'
    ANOTHER CHANCE FOR NKUNKU
    He gets in behind the defender and manages to guide a header from a deep cross towards goal, but it's over the bar.
    78'
    JACK STRIKES FROM RANGE
    But it sails over the top. It's all starting to look a bit leggy out there as the game continues to remain wide open.
    74'
    VIDEO - IT'S NOT BEEN NKUNKU'S NIGHT SO FAR
    71'
    Live comment icon
    DOUBLE CHANGE FOR LEIPZIG
    Szoboszlai and Olmo have been replaced by Emil Forsberg and Andre Silva.
    Dani Olmo
    Off
    Dani Olmo
    RB Leipzig
    RB Leipzig
    André Silva
    On
    André Silva
    RB Leipzig
    RB Leipzig
    71'
    HUGE, HUGE CHANCE MISSED!
    Nkunku takes it round McGregor and blasts it high and wide! Incredible!
    69'
    Live comment icon
    RANGERS MAKE THEIR FIRST CHANGE
    Wright will make way for Sakala.
    Scott Wright
    Off
    Scott Wright
    Rangers
    Rangers
    Fashion Sakala
    On
    Fashion Sakala
    Rangers
    Rangers
    66'
    LEIPZIG GETTING FRUSTRATED
    This is where Rangers have to concentrate. They're still in this tie and will be delighted so far, but Leipzig have real quality going forward and it will only take a split-second for the game to turn on its head. This game has certainly opened up now though.
    64'
    KAMARA DOES WELL
    Tavernier had broken forward in an attack and when Rangers lost the ball, Adams flew forward looking to exploit the vacant right-back spot, but Kamara done well to track Adams and make a challenge to stop the Leipzig attack.