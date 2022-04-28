Europa League / Semifinal
Red Bull Arena / 28.04.2022
RB Leipzig v Rangers live updates - the latest from the Europa League semi final first leg clash
22:09
MATCH REPORT - LATE LEIPZIG WINNER SETS UP HUGE SECOND LEG AT IBROX
Rangers suffer late blow as Angelino stunner gives Leipzig semi-final advantage
End of 2nd Half
90'+3
FULL TIME
Leipzig take a lead to Ibrox! It's finished 1-0.
90'+3
TAVERNIER IS ALSO BOOKED
He fouls Poulsen, and Leipzig have a free-kick in a good position.
Yellow card
James Tavernier
Rangers
90'+2
GOLDSON IS BOOKED, FIRST CARD OF THE GAME
Yellow card
Connor Goldson
Rangers
90'+2
VIDEO - ANGELINO'S LATE STRIKE TO GIVE LEIPZIG THE LEAD
90'
INTO ADDED TIME
Three added minutes to be played.
89'
LEIPZIG MAKE A CHANGE
Off
Benjamin Henrichs
RB Leipzig
On
Nordi Mukiele
RB Leipzig
85'
Goal
Angeliño
RB Leipzig
GOAL! LEIPZIG 1-0 RANGERS (ANGELINO)
What a strike! Angelino fires a volley from outside the box into the bottom left corner!
85'
BIG SAVE MCREGOR!
Adams strikes well but McGregor beats it away for a corner.
83'
RANGERS MAKE A DOUBLE CHANGE
Scott Arfield and James Sands are introduced.
Off
Joe Aribo
Rangers
On
Scott Arfield
Rangers
82'
NO PENALTY
It was a quick check, and the decison remains with the on-field referee.
80'
PENALTY SHOUT FOR LEIPZIG
Henrichs is brought down by Barisic, and VAR will have a look.
79'
ANOTHER CHANCE FOR NKUNKU
He gets in behind the defender and manages to guide a header from a deep cross towards goal, but it's over the bar.
78'
JACK STRIKES FROM RANGE
But it sails over the top. It's all starting to look a bit leggy out there as the game continues to remain wide open.
74'
VIDEO - IT'S NOT BEEN NKUNKU'S NIGHT SO FAR
71'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR LEIPZIG
Szoboszlai and Olmo have been replaced by Emil Forsberg and Andre Silva.
Off
Dani Olmo
RB Leipzig
On
André Silva
RB Leipzig
71'
HUGE, HUGE CHANCE MISSED!
Nkunku takes it round McGregor and blasts it high and wide! Incredible!
69'
RANGERS MAKE THEIR FIRST CHANGE
Wright will make way for Sakala.
Off
Scott Wright
Rangers
On
Fashion Sakala
Rangers
66'
LEIPZIG GETTING FRUSTRATED
This is where Rangers have to concentrate. They're still in this tie and will be delighted so far, but Leipzig have real quality going forward and it will only take a split-second for the game to turn on its head. This game has certainly opened up now though.
64'
KAMARA DOES WELL
Tavernier had broken forward in an attack and when Rangers lost the ball, Adams flew forward looking to exploit the vacant right-back spot, but Kamara done well to track Adams and make a challenge to stop the Leipzig attack.