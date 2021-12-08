Leicester have seven players unavailable for their crunch final Europa League group game against Napoli.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Ademola Lookman and Ayoze Perez have been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, while three members of staff have not made the trip to Naples.

Rodgers told reporters: "There are some players and staff who are not here. We have had some positive cases and some people who are not well.

"Youri [Tielemans] has trained very well and he will be available. Ryan [Bertrand] has been out for a week or so and he will be available for the game.

"We will have seven unavailable. That’s something that you will see in time. It’s been the last few days really.

"You’re starting to see a few more cases. It’s about the health of our players and we have to respect the travel, coming into Italy. We still have a strong squad here. It’s just not a fully-fit squad."

With just two points separating all four teams in Group C, Leicester know victory in Naples will seal their place in the last-16 of the competition.

Rodgers says he is expecting a tough test from Napoli even though they only have 14 players fit. Kalidou Koulibaly, Victor Osimhen, Lorenzo Insigne and Fabian Ruiz are all out injured.

He added: "It was a tough group, you can see that by the scorelines. Napoli have big-game experience.

"I really like the manager and he has experience himself. He's done an excellent job. We understand the challenge we have. We need to be at our best level to get the result we want here."

Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti says the group match will determine the strength of character in his injury-depleted squad.

"All matches are important and decisive," he told reporters in his pre-match press conference. "But we didn’t treat them that way, that’s why we are in this situation right now. The difference is that this one is a really decisive one.

“These are the matches that show the strength of the player. This is a match where there is no second chance. It is decisive."

