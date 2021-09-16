Brendan Rodgers feels his Leicester side will learn from letting a two-goal lead slip against Napoli in the Europa League.

The Foxes made a fine start to their European campaign and were in control when Harvey Barnes netted on 64 minutes to add to Ayoze Perez’s early opener.

Rodgers felt there were positives to take from the performance, and wants his side to learn the lessons of throwing away a lead.

“Disappointed with the end result, especially after we were 2-0 up,” Foxes boss Rodgers told BT Sport. “There were lots of exciting moments in the game. The two goals were outstanding.”

Rodgers felt match-sharpness played a part as his side fatigued as the contest progressed.

“I think we tired a little bit,” Rodgers said. “There were some players getting minutes into their legs.

“There are things for us to improve on at this level against top teams and one is keeping the ball better.

If we can keep the ball more for longer periods then you won't tire so quickly.

“The effort and mentality was very good. It is a shame we could not close it out.

“There were so many good parts.

"The crime is not giving away the two goals, the crime is if you don’t learn. It is something I am sure this young team will do is learn.

“It was a great football game to watch and a game that we can learn from.”

