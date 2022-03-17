Andriy Yarmolenko was the fitting match-winner as West Ham beat Sevilla 2-0 to claim their place in the quarter-final of a major European competition for the first time in over four decades.

The Ukraine international, who has only recently returned from compassionate leave, came off the bench to net the decisive goal as David Moyes' side stunned Sevilla, the six-time winners of the Europa League.

Munir El Haddadi's fine strike gave Sevilla a 1-0 lead after the first-leg last Thursday, but the London Stadium was filled to its 60,000 capacity with West Ham supporters who believed their team could overturn the narrow deficit.

Sevilla - a record six-time winner of the Europa League - made a bright start to proceedings and David Moyes had his goalkeeper Alphonse Areola to thank for keeping the sides level on the night as he somehow denied Youssef En-Nesyri's venomous effort.

The Hammers were boosted by the availability of Michail Antonio and the forward, who passed a late fitness test, had a great opportunity to add to his 10 goals in this season's competition when he was released behind the defence but couldn't beat goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Sevilla failed to heed such a warning and six minutes before half-time West Ham levelled in the tie, Tomas Soucek rising above Ludwig Augustinsson to arrow a header into the top corner, sending the home crowd wild.

With the momentum behind them, West Ham dominated large spells of the second half, but wave after wave of attack failed to yield a second goal as Sevilla eventually weathered the storm.

Moyes' men quickly got into their rhythm again once extra-time commenced but still the second goal eluded them, Soucek going closest with a header that dropped agonisingly wide.

Appearing out on their feet, Sevilla shut up shop as they played for penalties, but just like it was written in the script, Yarmolenko popped up with a 113rd-minute winner, pouncing on the rebound after Pablo Fornals' shot was saved.

There were jubilant scenes at full-time as West Ham celebrated the club's biggest victory in over two decades. They will join the likes of Barcelona and Glasgow Rangers in Friday's draw for the last-eight.

TALKING POINT - Yarmolenko fittingly delivers West Ham's biggest moment in two decades

Billed as the club's biggest game in 20 years, who could have predicted it would end this way? Drawn against possibly the most difficult of opponents in Sevilla - the Europa League serial winners - their task was made even more difficult as they lost the first leg.

But there was a special feeling around the London Stadium from the beginning as West Ham were cheered on by the largest home support in the club's history. As Antonio described it, the fans were the 12th man and it showed as Hammers overwhelmed and dominated the side currently positioned second in La Liga.

The east Londoners kept knocking on the door without reward and there must have been doubts creeping in that Sevilla would somehow get the job done. But the wait for West Ham's decisive moment was well worth the wait as Yarmolenko, just returning from a spell of compassionate leave, produced a moment that will forever live in the memory of everyone connected to the club.

Barcelona and Rangers are possible opponents, but they're joined by Atalanta, Braga, Eintracht Frankfurt, Lyon and Leipzig in the quarter-final draw. After tonight's performance, David Moyes' side will not be afraid of anyone.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Michail Antonio (West Ham)

After picking up an injury in the 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday, Antonio was a major doubt coming into this crunch game. So to then play for 120 minutes and produce such a top-drawer performance, he deserves all the praise coming his way. His hold-up play was effective, his movement was clever and he generally led the line superbly.

KEY MOMENTS

27' - AMAZING SAVE! Sevilla stretch West Ham's defence with a lovely team move, it's pulled back to En-Nesyri who looks odds-on to score, but Areola comes to the home side's rescue with a HUGE one-handed save, adjusting his body to tip it behind for a corner.

29' - ANTONIO... NO! A defence-splitting pass from Benrahma seems to catch Antonio by surprise. But he only has the goalkeeper to beat and has to score... but Bono manages to keep it out. Soucek follows up on the rebound but Gudelj makes an important block.

39' - GOAL! WEST HAM 1-0 SEVILLA (TOMAS SOUCEK) - 1-1 ON AGGREGATE! What a moment at a sold-out London Stadium! Antonio floats in a left-footed cross with real quality, Soucek towers above his marker Augustinsson and his header nestles into the top corner! This place is rocking, Soucek has his first European goal in West Ham colours and this tie is level at 1-1!

99' - SO CLOSE! West Ham supporters thought this was in! Fornals' corner delivery is superb and picks out Dawson. He flicks it towards the back post but Soucek just can't turn it home from the tightest of angles, hitting the side-netting.

112' - GOAL! WEST HAM 2-0 SEVILLA (ANDRIY YARMOLENKO) - (2-1 ON AGGREGATE): It just had to be Yarmolenko! Fornals carves inside and sees his shot saved by Bono but Yarmolenko - the Ukraine international - is in perfect position to tap it home. Extraordinary! How fitting if this proves to be the winner!

