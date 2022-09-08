Arsenal and Manchester United hold minute's silence to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Arsenal held a minute's silence to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II before the second half of their UEFA Europa League group stage game against FC Zurich at Stadion Letzigrund in Switzerland. Manchester United's Europa League game against Real Sociedad and West Ham United's Europa Conference League tie against FCSB also saw tributes take place beforehand.
The LED board shows a photo Queen Elizabeth II as players of FC Zurich and Arsenal observe a minutes silence after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away today before the second half today during the UEFA Europa League group A match
Players and fans participate in a minute’s silence after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away today during the UEFA Europa League group A match between FC Zürich and Arsenal
Image credit: Getty Images
Manchester United's Group E Europa League game against Real Sociedad went ahead as originally scheduled at 8pm UK time and tributes took place to honour the Queen.
A minute's silence was held while both sides wore black armbands. Flags at Old Trafford also flew at half-masts.
A statement before the game read: "Following direction from the FA and UEFA, tonight’s UEFA Europa League fixture against Real Sociedad will take place as planned at Old Trafford.
"A minute’s silence will be held before kick-off which will allow the teams, match officials and everyone in attendance to pay their respects to Her Majesty, The Queen.
"Both teams will wear black armbands and the flags at Old Trafford will fly at half-mast as a sign of our utmost respect."
Players of Manchester United observe a minute's silence after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away today prior to the UEFA Europa League group E match between Manchester United and Real Sociedad at Old Trafford
Image credit: Getty Images
West Ham's Europa Conference League game against FCSB also went ahead as planned with a minute's silence observed.
Players of West Ham United and FCSB observe a minute's silence after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away today during the UEFA Europa Conference League group B match between West Ham United and FCSB at London Stadium
Image credit: Getty Images
Please follow more coverage of this developing story on CNN.