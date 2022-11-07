11:49 – Why is it called the play-offs, not the last 32?

Great question! That’s because the eight group winners, which include Arsenal, are automatically through to the last 16.

The runners-up in each group, including Manchester United, have an extra match to play which will be up against the teams that have come from the Champions League (those that finished third in their group).

Teams from the same country cannot face each other too.

Got that? Hopefully you have because it means I have explained it well.

11:45 – Europa League draw just around the corner

We’ll be building up to see who Manchester United, Barcelona and the rest of the 14 teams draw. Why only 14? We’ll explain that in a minute.

The draw for the play-offs of the Europa League will take place in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday, November 7. The ceremony begins at 1pm CET, which is 12pm in the UK.

The draw will include Barcelona, Manchester United, Juventus and former Europa League winners Sevilla. The first-leg play-off matches will be played on February 16; the second legs will be played on February 23. The draw for the last 16 will be on February 24. The final will take place on May 31 2023 at Budapest's Puskas Arena.

Who is in the draw for the Europa League play-off?

SEEDED TEAM (Second in Europa League group) COUNTRY Manchester United England FC Midtjylland Denmark Nantes France Monaco France PSV Eindhoven Netherlands Rennes France Roma Italy Union Berlin Germany

UNSEEDED TEAM (Third in Champions League group) COUNTRY Ajax Netherlands FC Barcelona Spain Bayer Leverkusen Germany Juventus Italy RB Salzburg Austria Sevilla Spain Shakhtar Donetsk Ukraine Sporting CP Portugal

When will the ties be played?

The first-leg play-off matches will be played on February 16, with the second legs played on February 23.

Do away goals count?

Away goals will not be used to determine the winners of the ties.

If the teams cannot be separated after 180 minutes, then the ties will go to extra-time and penalties.

When is the Europa League final?

The 2023 Europa League final will take place on May 31 2023 at Budapest's Puskas Arena..

