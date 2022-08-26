Manchester United have been handed a tricky group in the Europa League after being drawn with Real Sociedad, while Arsenal's toughest opponent in their group looks likely to be PSV.
As well as La Liga side Sociedad, United's Group E also contains Moldovan outfit Sheriff Tiraspol, who famously defeated Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in last season's Champions League, and Cypriot side Omonoia Nicosia.
Besides PSV - managed by ex-United forward Ruud van Nistelrooy - Arsenal will come up against Bodo/Glimt, who performed so well in last year's Europa Conference League, and Switzerland's FC Zurich.
Glamour ties in the rest of the draw look likely to be Roma vs Real Betis in Group C, and Lazio vs Feyenoord in Group F.
Matchday 1 of the Europa League will take place on September 8, with the group stages concluding on November 3.
The knockout rounds begin with a play-off on February 16 next year, with the final set for May 31 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.
Last season's tournament saw Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt emerge victorious, defeating Rangers in the final on penalties after Aaron Ramsey had missed his effort.
Meanwhile in the Europa Conference League, West Ham have been drawn in Group B alongside Romanian side FSCB, Anderlecht and Denmark's Silkeborg.
Hearts are in Group A with Istanbul Basaksehir, Fiorentina and Latvian club RFS.
Like the Europa League, the first matchday will be on September 8.
The final of the competition will be held in Prague on June 7.
EUROPA LEAGUE GROUP-STAGE DRAW IN FULL
Group A
- ARSENAL
- PSV
- Bodo/Glimt
- FC Zurich
GROUP B
- Dynamo Kyiv
- Rennes
- Fenerbahce
- AEK Larnaca
GROUP C
- AS Roma
- Ludogorets
- Real Betis
- HJK
GROUP D
- Braga
- Malmo
- Union Berlin
- Union St Gilloise
GROUP E
- MANCHESTER UNITED
- Real Sociedad
- Sheriff Tiraspol
- Omonoia Nicosia
GROUP F
- Lazio
- Feyenoord
- Midtjylland
- Sturm Graz
GROUP G
- Olympiacos
- Qarabag
- SC Freiburg
- FC Nantes
GROUP H
- Crvena zvezda
- AS Monaco
- Ferencvaros
- Trabzonspor
