Eddie Nketiah scored the winner as Arsenal began their quest for Europa League success with victory at FC Zurich in Group A on a night teenager Marquinhos marked his debut with a goal.

Marquinhos, who signed from Sao Paulo in the summer, wasted little time in making an impression, giving Mikel Arteta’s side the lead after just 17 minutes with a well-taken finish from a fine Eddie Nketiah pass.

Arsenal had been thoroughly dominant but a lapse in concentration cost them the lead at half-time with Nketiah fouling Fidan Aliti and Mirlind Kryeziu made no mistake from the spot.

Ahead of the second half, the stadium stood still for a moment’s silence in respect of Queen Elizabeth II after Buckingham Palace confirmed the news of her passing.

Nketiah made amends for his mistake with what proved to be the decisive goal just past the hour mark as Marquinhos returned the favour with a terrific assist of his own.

It was a poacher's finish from the club's new No. 14 as he headed in at the back post from the 19-year-old's fine cross.

