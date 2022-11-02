Arsenal were cruising in Europa League Group A but defeat to PSV last time out means the Gunners are yet to confirm top spot ahead of Thursday night’s match at home to FC Zurich.

The permutations are pretty simple for Arsenal. Already through, they are two points ahead of PSV, and so victory over Zurich would seal first and a place in the Europa League last 16.

If Arsenal draw, then PSV would need to win at Bodo/Glimt to snatch top spot, and likewise if Arsenal lose, PSV need all three points in Norway to finish ahead of Mikel Arteta’s side.

PSV would top the group if level on points with Arsenal as they lead the head-to-head 2-1 on aggregate, having lost 1-0 away before beating the Gunners 2-0 last week.

All that being said, Arsenal are heavy favourites to beat Zurich, even if Arteta opts to field a weakened side with Sunday’s Premier League match against Chelsea in mind.

Zurich are bottom of the group and lost 2-1 to Arsenal in Switzerland back in Matchday 1, with Marquinhos and Eddie Nketiah both on target.

WHEN IS ARSENAL V FC ZURICH?

The Europa League Group A match between Arsenal and FC Zurich kicks off at 8pm GMT on Thursday, November 3.

WHICH TV CHANNEL IS ARSENAL V FC ZURICH ON?

The game between Arsenal and FC Zurich will be shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. You can see the latest BT Sport listings here.

HOW TO WATCH A LIVE STREAM OF ARSENAL V FC ZURICH

You can watch a live stream of the match in the UK via the BT Sport website or app.

HOW TO FOLLOW ARSENAL V FC ZURICH VIA LIVE UPDATES

WHO COULD ARSENAL FACE IN LAST 16?

Finishing top of your Europa League group is all-important as it puts you straight into the last 16, whereas the runners-up face an extra tie in February in what UEFA dub the knockout round play-offs.

For the knockout round play-offs, the eight Europa League runners-up will go into a draw with the Champions League third-placed teams , and given that list includes Ajax, Barcelona and Sevilla, it is an outcome worth avoiding.

Nevertheless, even if Arsenal top the group the nature of the last-16 draw means their next match could be against Ajax, Barcelona or Sevilla – providing that trio win their play-off tie.

All eight Europa League group winners will be seeded for the last-16 draw and have the advantage of playing the second leg at home, and they will be drawn against an unseeded team – the eight winners of the play-off ties.

With that in mind, the list of names Arsenal could face is pretty big. Beyond Ajax, Barcelona and Sevilla, Bayer Leverkusen and Sporting Lisbon are also dropping down to the Europa League.

Going into Thursday night, there is not a single confirmed Europa League group runner-up, because some groups are still fighting for top, and others still battling to finish second.

However, among the clubs currently in the runner-up spot in their group are Rennes, Monaco and shock Bundesliga leaders Union Berlin.

It will all become a little clearer on Thursday, and should Arsenal top the group, much clearer once the knockout play-off games are played and the last-16 draw is made.

