Arsenal return to Europa League action Bodo/Glimt on Thursday, October 13. The match kicks off at 17:45 UK time at the Aspmyra Stadium.

The Gunners come into the game off the back of another impressive win as they beat Liverpool 3-2 on Sunday in a thrilling match at the Emirates Stadium.

Ad

They comfortably beat Bodo/Glimt in the reverse fixture last week and will be keen to make it three wins in a row in the Europa League to edge closer to a qualifying spot for the knockout stages.

Premier League FA ‘gathering information’ after Henderson-Gabriel incident YESTERDAY AT 12:01

This is everything you need to know about the TV and live stream details for the Europa League match between Bodo/Glimt and Arsenal.

When is Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal?

The Europa League Group A match between Bodo/Glimt and Arsenal kicks off at 17:45 on Thursday, October 13.

Which TV channel is Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal on?

The game between Bodo/Glimt and Arsenal will be shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. You can see the latest BT Sport listings here

How to watch a live stream of Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal

You can watch a live stream of the match in the UK via the BT Sport website or app

How to follow Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal via live text updates

We will be hosting live text coverage, and all the key Europa League clashes , via eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com.

Big momentum at Arsenal

Arsenal have had a sensational start to the season with 10 wins from 11 games in all competitions to the surprise of most fans.

"I've never seen it like this,” said Arteta. “You cannot imagine how much it helps the players and how much belief and confidence, how much support.

“It's one of the nicest things we've done since we've been together here - to unite everybody and feel like you go here and you're going to have some experience. It's great.

"The feeling of winning is so powerful and so meaningful for me. I saw a team I really identify with, the personality they show in difficult moments, how they stick to what they have to do but at the same time, the belief, the courage, and the free mind to just go for it and attack them and put them under pressure."

Premier League Hello to Man City’s main title challengers, Arsenal Football Club – The Warm-Up 10/10/2022 AT 05:38