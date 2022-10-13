Europa League Group A: Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal - Live build-up as Mikel Arteta's side look to stay perfect
Europa League / Group Stage
Aspmyra Stadion / 13.10.2022
17:35
GLIMT BOSS ON ARSENAL
"It is perhaps the biggest match we'll play," said Knutsen.
"At least it is against the best opponent. Not necessarily because they have better individual players than Roma, but there is something about the professionalism and history of the club. All the games in Europe are fantastic for me."
17:30
ARTETA ON BODO/GLIMT
"They are one of the contenders to be at the top of the group for sure at the end of the games," he told the Arsenal official website.
"Tomorrow again we will have a difficult test.
"Their supporters were really loud, really passionate and I spoke to Martin about it. He mentioned to expect a great atmosphere here and it’s great. That’s why you travel into Europe as well."
17:25
ODEGAARD ON HIS RETURN TO HOMELAND
"It's cool to come to Norway with Arsenal and play in the Europa League here. It's awesome. I have noticed it's getting a lot of attention in Norway, so I'm really looking forward to it."
(per UEFA.com)
17:20
BODO/GLIMT TEAM NEWS
Starting XI: Haikin, Sampsted, Hoibraten, Lode, Wembangomo, Vetlesen, Berg, Saltnes, Solbakken, Pellegrino, Espejord
Subs: Lund, Sery, Amundsen, Gronbaek, Moe, Konradsen, Hagen, Sorli, Zugelj, Salvesen, Mugisha
17:15
17:10
BODO/GLIMT FORMIDABLE HOME RECORD
The Norwegian side are not to be taken for granted - just ask Jose Mourinho, whose Roma side were thrashed 6-1 here last season.
Knutsen's men have won a remarkable 14 European home matches in a row.
17:05
LAST TIME OUT
Arsenal brushed aside Bodo/Glimt 3-0 last Thursday, with Nketiah, Rob Holding and Fabio Vieira all on target.
Check out the highlights by clicking the link below...Arsenal v Bodø/Glimt (3-0) | Nketiah, Holding And Vieira All On Target | Europa League Highlights
17:00
NKETIAH LOOKING FOR RECORD
If Eddie Nketiah scores tonight he will become the first Englishman to score in five starts in a row in the Europa League.
16:55
ARTETA GOES STRONG
Knowing two more wins will secure qualification, Arteta has picked a relatively strong team.
Regulars Martin Odegaard, Ben White, William Saliba and Bukayo Saka all start. Handed a well-earned rest are Gabriel Martinelli, Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Magalhaes.
Academy players Matt Smith, Khayon Edwards and Bradley Ibrahim make the bench.
16:50
ARSENAL'S TEAM NEWS
Starting XI: Turner, White, Holding, Saliba, Tierney, Lokonga, Vieira, Odegaard, Saka, Nelson, Nketiah
Subs: Ramsdale, Hein, Tomiyasu, Cedric, Ibrahim, Gabriel, Partey, Smith, Xhaka, Marquinhos, Martinelli, Edwards
16:45
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE text commentary of Arsenal's Europa League Group A clash with Norway's Bodo/Glmit.
With two wins from two, Mikel Arteta's side are hoping to extend their perfect run and will be confident of doing so after beating Kjetil Knutsen's side 3-0 last week.