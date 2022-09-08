Ludogorets vs Roma Live! - Goalless at half-time at Ludogorets Arena as Roma unable to break down home side!
Europa League / Group Stage
Huvepharma Arena / 08.09.2022
End of 1st Half
45+1'
HALF-TIME: LUDOGORETS 0-0 ROMA
The half ends with a Ludogorets attack as Cauly Souza attacks down the left channel but his run is stopped in his tracks by Smalling in the box just before he is able to get the shot away.
Still all to play for here, but Roma have been much the better side!
44'
ONE ADDED MINUTE
There will be one additional minute at the end of this first half.
38'
BIG BLOCK!
Ludogorets captain Nedyalkov makes another big block close to the goal-line from Dybala's strike!
38'
Ludogorets
YELLOW CARD
Cafumana is shown a yellow card for a poor foul.
Yellow card
Show
Ludogorets
35'
TWO BIG CHANCES!
The first corner comes in from the left, which sees Pellegrini go for goal from a tight angle from inside the box, but Padt stands tall to tip it away for another corner.
Then, Roma hit the post with the second corner! Pellegrini's ball in is headed back across goal by Mancini, and it clips the outside of the right post!
34'
CORNER!
The free-kick is one off the training ground! Dybala plays it short for Cristante, and he plays it forward with one touch for Pellegrini, but Nedyalkov makes a crucial block to put the ball out for a corner.
33'
FREE-KICK!
Roma have a free-kick in a dangerous position just outside the box as Cicinho fouls Dybala with a silly challenge.
32'
PALMED AWAY!
Ludogorets attack down the left. Despodov tees up Cicinho on the overlap, and the Brazilian's cross is palmed away by Svilar in the Roma goal.
30'
POOR FROM DESPODOV
The winger goes down in the box really easily after a tussle with Mancini, and replays show it looks like a blatant dive. Mancini and Cristante are both unimpressed and show their frustration towards the Ludogorets man.
28'
STILL GOALLESS
We still await the first goal of this game as we approach the half-hour mark.
26'
ROMA STRUGGLING TO FIND RHYTHM
The away side look like the side more likely to score, but they are not able to find their usual rhythm in the final third.
22'
TOO STRONG!
Dybala does well to beat his man down the right, and he arrows in a cross towards the far post for Smalling, but there is too much power on the ball in, and it goes out for a Ludogorets free-kick.
20'
FOUL!
Cristante is lucky to escape a yellow card as he catches Souza in the centre of the park. Ludogorets cannot make most of the resulting free-kick, as Roma easily clear it at the first attempt.
18'
FOUL!
Celik fouls Cicinho and Ludogorets have a free-kick deep inside their own third of the pitch.
15'
CLEARED!
Verdon does well to clear a clipped long ball from Mancini to Dybala in the box before the Argentine can get there.
12'
AS Roma
SAVE!
Roma have another shot on goal, this time it is Pellegrini with the strike from outside the box, but Padt makes a good save for Ludogorets!
8'
NOTHING ELSE TO REPORT
No chances of note since that Cristante header. Ludogorets have finally come into the game after early Roma possession.
2'
MISS!
Cristante tries to put in a header from a diificult angle on the left, but his effort goes high and wide. The cross came in from Pellegrini.
1st Half
1'
KICK-OFF
We are underway here in Razgrad.