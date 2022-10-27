Manchester United v Sheriff live updates - Dalot header gives United the lead
Europa League / Group Stage
Old Trafford / 27.10.2022
21:52
ROUTINE FOR UNITED
They must now win by two goals away to Sociedad, or by one goal but not 1-0, to top the group.
21:51
FULL-TIME: Manchester United 3-0 Sheriff
90+3'
FINAL CHANGE FOR SHERIFF
Gliga replaces Badolo.
90+2'
MAGUIRE PICKS OUT RASHFORD WITH A DIAG
And Rashford, out on the left, tries an outside of the footer that is probably a cross but corces a save out of Koval.
90+1'
THE CORNER COMES OUT TO SHAW
Again, he picks a decent cross - he's improved a lot in that aspect over the last few seasons - and McTominay is up, but Koval saves.
90'
THERE'LL BE THREE ADDED MINUTES
90'
SHAW HAS TIME AND SPACE TO MEASURE A LOW BALL INTO THE BOX
After Eriksen cleverly picks him out, but Radeljic slides in well to stick it behind.
89'
ANOTHER CHANGE FOR SHERIFF
Kovali replaces Atiemwen.
88'
FERNANDES SWINGS OVER ANOTHER LOVELY BALL
From that right-sided position. At the far post, Van de Beek slides in, but can't quite control his finish, sending it wide.
88'
THIS HASN'T BEEN THEIR BEST PERFORMANCE
But United are building momentum.
87'
87'
85'
84'
MAGUIRE IS BOOKED
For a nondescript foul, holding off Atiemwen with an arm. That's harsh.
81'
GOAL! Manchester United 3-0 Sheriff (Ronaldo) He gets his goal, his first at Old Trafford this season! Outside the box, right-hand side, Bruno curls in a sumptuous cross and Ronaldo thunks a downward header that Koval shoves away, but Ronaldo is onto the loose ball like a child onto a bottle of Sunny D, lashing high into the next from four yards.
80'
MCTOMINAY WEAVES AWAY FROM KIKI, WHO BRINGS HIM DOWN
He's booked, and United have a free-kick 25 yards out, just left of centre. Ronaldo isn't letting Eriksen have this one, cracking into the wall.
78'
CH CH CHANGES
For Sheriff, Hatman and Pernambuci replace Diop and Rasheed; for United, Van de Beek is on for Garnacho, who gets a nice ovation.
77'
UNITED MUDASIRU AS A SCREEN
Rashford, on the ball outside the box, curls low with he ball headed just inside the near post, but Koval tips behind. The corner is a good one, picking out Garnacho who's peeled away at the near post, but he thrashes over the top.
74'
BACK TO THAT RASHFORD HEADER
He and United don't score enough of those. When they were winning games under Solskjaer, they conjured loads of bangers and far too few scrappy goals and striker's goals. For them to be properly good, that's got to change.
73'
KOVAL HAS HURT HIS LEG
He's getting treatment, but he'll be fine.