REAL SOCIEDAD V MANCHESTER UNITED LIVE - Updates from the Anoeta as Erik ten Hag looks to avoid dangerous play-off clash; Ronaldo and van de Beek start
Europa League / Group Stage
Reale Arena / 03.11.2022
UNITED TEAM ANALYSIS
As for ten Hag, he goes strong in a must-win game for United if they are to avoid a huge play-off game against a side falling out of the Champions League in the next round.
David de Gea is in net, and Victor Lindelof is back at centre-half after a somewhat shaky display from Harry Maguire last weekend. Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw all keep their places.
Casemiro and Christian Eriksen will look to run the engine room, with Bruno Fernandes shifted wide right to cover for the absent Antony as Donny van de Beek makes a big start in the number 10 hole. Alejandro Garnacho completes the attacking midfield trident off the left, supporting Cristiano Ronaldo in the final third.
SOCIEDAD TEAM ANALYSIS
Imanol Alguacil's side are in a midfield diamond, with Alex Remiro with Jon Pacheco and Robin Le Normand as the two centre-backs in front of him. Andoni Gorosabel and Diego Rico are the wider defenders, maintaining the width in an otherwise narrow formation. Brais Mendez and Mikel Merino will try as much as they can to support the full-backs in the wide areas, and Martin Zubimendi is the single pivot screening the back four. 19-year-old Pablo Marin is the number 10 in place of the absent Mikel Oyarzabal, supporting Carlos Fernandez and Alexander Sorloth.
UNITED TEAM NEWS
Here are ten Hag's visitors...
SOCIEDAD TEAM NEWS
Here are the hosts...
Remiro, Gorosabel, Le Normand, Pacheco, Salguero, Zubimendi, Mendez, Merino, Marin, Sorloth, Fernandez.
HELLO AND WELCOME!
... to Eurosport's LIVE text coverage of Manchester United's visit to San Sebastian, where they face Real Sociedad in a top of the group encounter. The Red Devils' tails are up after an impressive run of league form, but they face a different challenge on the continent here, needing a two-goal margin of victory to leapfrog their Spanish counterparts. Stay tuned for all the updates, with team news on the way and kick off at 17.45 GMT.
