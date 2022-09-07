Erik ten Hag says he does not pick his team based on nationality after on-loan defender Eric Bailly accused Manchester United of favouring English players.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League tie away to Tottenham Hotspur, Bailly - who is on loan at Marseille until the end of the season - said: “The club should avoid favouring English players and give everyone a chance.

“[The club should] encourage competition in the dressing room, not just look out for some. I’ve always had the feeling that the national player was prioritised."

When asked about Bailly's comments, Ten Hag said: "Not for me.

"That was last season, I wasn’t in charge so I don’t know the situation.”

Manchester United take on Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday night. Ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire could feature in their Group E opener at Old Trafford.

He said: “I know we have a really good bench and when they come on they really contribute to the success we are having now.

"That is what we expect and I know they will all get their games."

On Ronaldo specifically, he said: “He [Ronaldo] started against Brentford, then not since, but he is ready to start."

Ten Hag also praised the form of striker Marcus Rashford, who has scored three goals and got two assists in six Premier League appearances this season.

He said: "It's difficult for me to talk about the past, but I see a happy Marcus Rashford.

"I see some phases in his game which we could improve. We've worked really hard in the last two months with him on different aspects. He likes it and wants to transfer it to the pitch, and that is what we see in this moment.

"It started with happiness, he's coming in every day, he's smiling with a really positive vibe. If you put all those things together you contribute more to the team performance, the result, and also your development."

Rashford has entered the final year of his contract at United who have the option to extend his deal by a further year.

Ten Hag says the 24-year-old England international's contract is in the club's hands.

"I don't think he is out of contract," he said. "I think United are in control of the situation."

