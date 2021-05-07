Are you ready for this weekend? Because it’s going to be absolutely sensational. We could see two of Europe’s top five leagues decided.

Of course Italy’s title race is over, with Inter Milan ending their drought and Juventus’ dominance by claiming the league. However there’s plenty of intrigue in the top four race.

Let’s get started, we’re going to run you through each league and the key matches you’re going to want to pay attention to.

All times mentioned are BST

PREMIER LEAGUE

Manchester City v Chelsea – Saturday 17:30

Manchester City are within touching distance. If they beat Chelsea on Saturday they will be crowned champions with three games to spare.

Aston Villa v Manchester United – Sunday 14:05

If City are denied by Chelsea, who are chasing fourth place, then they will have an anxious wait. They’ll be relying on a favour from Aston Villa, who host second-placed Manchester United. If City lose on Saturday they’ll need Villa to beat United to win the league. A win or a draw means that mathematically City could still be caught.

Leicester City v Newcastle United - Friday 20:00

Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur - Saturday 12:30

Liverpool v Southampton - Saturday 20:00

West Ham v Everton - Sunday 16:30

Of course the title isn't the only thing on the line in the Premier League this weekend as the tight top four race continues. Leicester City, Chelsea, West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Everton are all battling for European places. No slip-ups are allowed.

LA LIGA

Barcelona v Atletico Madrid – Saturday 15:15

Oh boy what a weekend we have in Spain. Six points separates Spain’s top four and they all play each other.

We start with the league leaders Atletico Madrid, who are travelling to Catalonia to face Barcelona. The gap between the two sides is just two points. A win for Barca and they go top, if Atletico win the gap is five points with three games to go.

Atletico have the head-to-head advantage over Barcelona after their 1-0 win earlier in the season.

Real Madrid v Sevilla – Sunday 20:00

Depending on what happens in the game on Saturday, Real Madrid will have the chance to go top of the league on Sunday. A Barca win or a draw combined with a Real Madrid win would see them move to the summit by virtue of a better head-to-head record. If it is a draw in Saturday’s game, a Real win would mean that they would be level on points at the top with Atletico with Barca just two points behind.

Meanwhile if underdogs Sevilla can win at the Bernabeu they will suddenly be right back in it. If there’s a draw in Barcelona and Sevilla win then the gap between top and fourth is just four points. Of course, they’re still outsiders but they’re back in the game all of a sudden.

LIGUE 1

Lens v Lille – Friday 20:00

The league leaders are in action tonight as they face arch-rivals Lens. PSG have been shaky this season but Lille have to assume that their rivals will win every game from here on out, just a point separates the two at the moment.

There is an added spice to this game. The two teams are fierce rivals, Lens are no slouches in fifth and talking before the match Lens forward Gael Kakuta spoke about how they want PSG to win the league.

He said: “We are focused on us, it is just a bonus. We can aim to sit higher, we are going to try to do so. And if we can stop Lille from winning the league title, that would be wonderful too. I prefer for PSG to become champions.”

Lille forward Burak Yilmaz was far from impressed with Kakuta’s comments, particularly in the context of Lens’ recent defeat to PSG.

“I know the player well," he said. "He is a very good player, experienced. In terms of respect, he should have kept that to himself. As well last week, they played against PSG and lost.”

Lyon v Lorient – Saturday 16:00

Lyon are very much outsiders here. Similar to Sevilla they are locked into fourth place but face a battle to claim the title. They are six points behind Lille with three to play, anything less than a win against Lorient means their slim title hopes are over.

Reims v Monaco – Sunday 16:05

Monaco are a point better off than Lyon in third but they are pretty much in exactly the same situation. They have to win and hope that a lot of luck goes their way.

Rennes v PSG – Sunday 20:00

This is the second blockbuster clash of the weekend as PSG travel to Brittany to face upstarts Rennes. PSG will be aiming for three from three in their final matches to reclaim their crown, after spending so much of this season chasing Lille.

Like the Friday night game there is also added drama here. Rennes’ star Eduardo Camavinga, widely regarded as one of the best young players in Europe, has emerged as a target for PSG. Camavinga had been expected to join compatriot Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, not France’s mega-team.

BUNDESLIGA

Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig – Saturday 14:30

Bayern Munich are close, really close. The only team who can stop them are RB Leipzig, currently sitting in second place and seven points behind the defending champions. Leipzig have to win to have a chance of winning the league. A loss puts them out of it whilst a draw means they could only tie and Bayern have a superior goal difference.

It won’t be easy against an inconsistent Dortmund side who have everything to play for. Dortmund are one of four teams vying for two Champions League places. Dortmund currently sit fifth, level on points with fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt and a point behind third-placed Wolfsburg. With just two games to go after this weekend they’ll be going all out.

Bayern Munich v Borussia Monchengladbach – Saturday 17:30

Bayern know that a win will secure their ninth title in a row. It’s not a forgone conclusion that they will do that, Gladbach won the reverse fixture in January 3-2. However all signs point to a Bayern title parade, sooner rather than later.

SERIE A

Spezia v Napoli – Saturday 14;00

Fiorentina v Lazio – Saturday 19:45

Parma v Atalanta – Sunday 14:00

Juventus v AC Milan – Sunday 19:45

Yes we know we said that Italy’s title race is done but the top four battle deserves attention too. Just five points separates Atalanta in second and Lazio in sixth. Two teams in these spaces play each other this weekend as Milan take on Juventus in Turin. Either way one or both of them could lose ground to one or all of Napoli, Lazio and Atalanta.

