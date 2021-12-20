The Football Association have abandoned plans for replays in the third and fourth rounds in the FA Cup to make room for league games rearranged due to Covid-19.

Tottenham, Burnley and Manchester United are just some of the teams affected in recent weeks, while Spurs had their match against Rennes in the Europa Conference League ruled a forfeit as they pulled out due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

There were no replays in last season’s competition as a response to the pandemic, and cases have been rising across the United Kingdom over the last month.

This year’s third round is scheduled for between Janaury 7 and 10, with the final planned for 14 May.

The Premier League is planning for a full schedule of Christmas and New Year’s Day games.

In a statement on Monday evening following a meeting between top-flight clubs, the league said: "It was confirmed at a Premier League club meeting today that while recognising a number of clubs are experiencing Covid-19 outbreaks and challenges, it is the league’s collective intention to continue the current fixture schedule where safely possible.

"The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority and the League will continue to monitor and reflect public health guidance, always proceeding with caution.

"A range of issues were discussed at this afternoon’s meeting, including the adaption of the Premier League Covid-19 postponement process in response to the impact of the Omicron variant. The league also confirmed to its clubs today that 92 per cent of players and club staff have received one, two or three Covid-19 vaccination doses, with 84 per cent of players on the vaccination journey.

"Players who have had one or two doses are required to wait for the appropriate time period before receiving either their second or booster vaccinations.

"The league continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff, as well as promoting the Government’s public health vaccination messaging to clubs and the wider public.

"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the league, and player vaccination rates will now be publicly communicated at the end of each month, beginning in January."

