The FA Women's National League (WNL) has today announced the dates and venues for this season's competition cup finals and the Championship Play-Off Final.

The FA WNL Plate Final will take place on Sunday 26th March at ARMCO Arena, home of Solihull Moors Football Club, while The FA WNL Cup Final will take place on Sunday 23rd April at Pirelli Stadium, home of Burton Albion Football Club.

All 72 member clubs of The FA WNL have competed in either the WNL Cup or Plate this season, with an initial determining round taking place before the competitions start. The winning sides of the determining round were drawn into the Cup while the losing sides were entered into the Plate. Neither competition has a defending champion this season, with Nottingham Forest, winners of the 2021/22 FA WNL Plate, competing in the Cup competition instead this year, and Southampton, winners of the 2021/22 WNL Cup, going onto also secure promotion to the Barclays Women's Championship.

The competition cup finals are then followed by The FA WNL Championship Play-Off Final. This season, the biggest event in the league's calendar will be hosted at Stadium MK, home of Milton Keynes Dons FC, on Saturday 20th May. The winner takes all Play-Off Final will see the champions of The FA WNL Northern and Southern Premier Divisions go head-to-head and battle it out for the overall National League title and a place in the Barclays Women's Championship.

Carol West, Chair of The FA Women's National League, commented: "The women's game has grown to new heights this year and we're truly seeing a new era for women's football. That's why we are delighted to have the backing of these clubs and their stadiums, providing our competition finals with the fitting setting they deserve for such big occasions. It's only with their support and the incredible football our clubs put on display that we can continue to ensure the advancements at the very top of the women's game are filtered down the pyramid too."

