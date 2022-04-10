A football supporter kicked out at two Vitoria players towards the end of their 1-0 defeat to Porto on Sunday.

The fan strolled onto the pitch of the Primeira Liga match wearing a backpack and approached Rochinha, kicking the player’s legs.

Geny Catamo was the next target, but he was able to skip over the fan’s attempted kick before the supporter was tackled to the ground.

The supporter was eventually escorted off the pitch by security.

“It has all kicked off again,” BT Sport’s commentator said. “How on earth did he get there? He’s just strolling onto the field?”

The co-commentator added: “He’s given him a kick as well. My goodness me. He should be banned for life.

“No one has tried to stop him. He’s carrying a backpack, he could have anything. I understand there should be fines there, but he could have done anything. He should be banned for life.”

Porto won 1-0 thanks to a first-half Mehdi Taremi penalty.

