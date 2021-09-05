Brazil’s match with Argentina in World Cup qualifying descended into a farce after Brazilian health officials appeared on the pitch during the game – apparently in an attempt to deport four opposition players due to a breach of Covid regulations.

Covid rules in Brazil state that arrivals from the UK must quarantine for 14 days, prompting the country’s health regulator Anvisa to demand the immediate isolation of four players before kick-off who had not followed procedure.

Although the four players were not named, Emi Martinez, Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Emi Buendia all play for Premier League clubs. Brazil were without their Premier League stars.

Health officials arrived on the side of the pitch just minutes after the game started, with the game soon suspended as chaos erupted. Argentina's players quickly disappeared down the tunnel as Neymar led the Brazil players' protests at the officials.

Martinez, Romero and Lo Celso all started the game for Argentina. It was not immediately clear whether the match would continue.

