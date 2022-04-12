Fernandinho revealed he is planning to leave Manchester City in a pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday night’s Champions League tie quarter-final second leg against Atletico Madrid, stunning his manager Pep Guardiola.

The City captain’s contract expires in the summer and explained that he is unlikely to extend his stay at the Etihad beyond the current campaign, expressing a desire play more regularly.

He said: "Yes, I want to play. I want to play regularly.

"I will go back to Brazil. I decided with my family, which is the most important for me."

The revelation surprised a bemused Guardiola when it was his turn to face the media, and says the matter will be discussed when the season ends.

"You give me the news. I didn't hear it.

"We will see what happens. I don't know what will happen. He is so important. I'll ask him."

The 36-year-old is enjoying a glittering spell with Man City, after winning four Premier League titles and six League Cups since signing from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013.

The Brazilian has made 23 appearances in all competitions for City so far this season, but only 12 of those appearances have been from the starting line-up.

Pep Guardiola and Fernandinho Image credit: Getty Images

His last start came in the Champions League round of 16 second leg tie against Sporting Lisbon last month, but Guardiola insisted that his club captain still had a big role to play for his side.

"The role he plays this season - I like the people who behave behind the scenes,” said Guardiola in quotes published by Sky Sports

"I know what he has done, behind me, he handles many of our players and stars for the benefit of the team.

"I praise him and he was here when I arrive. Raheem (Sterling), Kevin (De Bruyne), John (Stones), a few players.

"We know him well, from day one to now always here.

“An incredible player for Man City. There are things nobody knows, but I know exactly."

