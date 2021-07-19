The Football Association have launched an independent review into the “disgraceful scenes” that marred the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

The game at Wembley saw ticketless supporters storming their way into the stadium and clashing with stewards and police.

The Metropolitan Police have appealed for help identifying 10 men who they believe were involved with the violence and disorder.

The FA have now released a statement saying: “We are determined to fully understand what happened outside and then inside Wembley Stadium at the UEFA EURO 2020 Final on Sunday 11 July 2021.

"We informed DCMS at the weekend that an independent review led by Baroness Casey of Blackstock has been commissioned to report on the facts and circumstances involved. It will speak to all parties concerned and include external experts.

"A key emphasis of the findings will be to ensure that lessons are learned and such disgraceful scenes are never able to be repeated. We continue to work with the relevant authorities in support of their efforts to identify those responsible and hold them to account."

UEFA hit the FA with four charges after the game and have also opened a disciplinary investigation over events surrounding the final.

"I hope we can learn from this and make sure it doesn't happen again,” he told The Sun.

“We should all be more aware and learn from it. Things could have been a lot worse but we have to make sure it does not happen again."

Italy came from behind to force the match to penalties after a 1-1 draw before winning 3-2 in the shootout.

