A 14-year-old has been referred to Youth Offending Services after racially abusing Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster.

Brewster had highlighted the abuse he receives on Instagram in March, causing South Yorkshire Police to launch an investigation.

That identified several individuals, including some outside of their jurisdiction, with cases referred to Staffordshire Police and West Yorkshire Police.

Officers from the former force spoke to the 14-year-old boy, who accepted responsibility for the abuse, and, in accordance with Brewster's wishes, was referred to the local Youth Offending Service.

. "In June 2021, colleagues from South Yorkshire Police contacted us regarding a report of online racist abuse of a footballer," a spokesperson for Staffordshire Police told Sky Sports

"Following enquiries, a 14-year-old boy was located and spoken to by officers.

"He has accepted responsibility and in line with the victim's wishes, has been referred to Youth Offending Services."

Youth offending teams work with young people who get into trouble with the law and try to help them stay away from crime. They are separate from the police and courts.

The Metropolitan Police and Derbyshire Police have also confirmed that they are now investigating racist abuse sent online to Callum Robinson.

The West Bromwich Albion striker highlighted messages sent to him on Instagram in April after scoring twice against Chelsea, prompting an investigation from West Midlands Police.

The investigation has now been transferred to officers in London and Derbyshire.

In April, the social media platform removed one account and several offensive comments after Robinson was subjected to abuse.

