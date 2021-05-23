Arsenal have sacked U23s coach Steve Bould after 30 years at the club, according to reports.

The 58-year-old played for Arsenal for 11 years and won three league titles, two FA Cups and the Cup Winners' Cup.

He went on to become coach of Arsenal's U18s, winning Premier Academy League titles in 2009 and 2010 and the 2009 FA Youth Cup.

An assistant to Arsene Wenger in 2012 for seven years before the Frenchman retired, Bould was handed the position of U23s coach.

His side have suffered a disappointing campaign this season, narrowly avoiding relegation by finishing 10th in Premier League 2. As a result, he will step down this summer.

An official announcement is expected imminently.

