Arsene Wenger has said he is ‘ready to take that gamble’ to introduce World Cups every two years.

The former Arsenal manager has attracted criticism from around the world of football after suggesting that there should be fewer international breaks and more World Cups.

Speaking to the BBC , he said the current setup offers, "no clarity, no simplicity, no modern way to organise a season.

Serie A Abraham strikes to send Roma into fourth with win over Udinese AN HOUR AGO

"I think if we go on like that we hit the wall.

"What is absolutely detrimental to the players is repeated travelling and jet-lag. With reducing the qualifying period, I believe that the clubs will benefit, the players would benefit."

Wenger dismissed concerns of overkill, saying: "The World Cup is such a huge event that I don't think it will diminish the prestige. You want to be the best in the world and you want to be the best in the world every year.

"I'm not on an ego trip. I've been asked to help to shape the calendar of tomorrow, I consult the whole world."

Wenger, who failed to win a European trophy with Arsenal after more than two decades in charge, said: "I'm confident, but I do not know the forces who are for or against. I just make that proposal because I think it's good for the game.

Ronaldo, Schmeichel back Wenger's biennial World Cup concept

"I was a long time manager at Arsenal and I felt always that the separation between international competition and club competition was not good enough.

"After the proposal for the World Cup every two years sometimes [there is an] emotional response.

I'm not surprised. Many people who were completely against it changed their mind after having seen my proposal.

"Some people have judged only based on every two years of World Cup and it was more emotional because 'we've all grown up in that cycle', and I can understand that.

"But many responses who were negative came out because they had not completely seen the whole concept. This concept of course, every two years a World Cup makes only sense if you see the whole proposal and if you regroup the qualifiers."

Serie A Osimhen brace sends Napoli top after win at Sampdoria 3 HOURS AGO