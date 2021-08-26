Chelsea midfielder Jorginho and Barcelona attacking midfielder Alexia Putellas have been named the UEFA Players of the Year for the 2020-21 season.

Jorginho was a key cog in the centre of Chelsea’s midfield under Thomas Tuchel as they won their second Champions League title. He doubled that up by then playing a starring role as his country Italy won the European Championships in the summer.

The midfielder beat out team-mate N’Golo Kante and Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne for the award.

Meanwhile Putellas captained Barcelona to a historic treble winning the league, Copa de la Reina and Champions League.

Putellas finished with 26 goals in all competitions, more than any other midfielder in Europe.

She beat out her fellow team-mates Lieke Martens and Jenni Hermoso for the award.

Meanwhile Barcelona’s Champions League-winning manager Lluis Cortes was named as the Women’s Coach of the Year whilst Thomas Tuchel, won the tournament in the men’s edition with Chelsea, took the Men’s Coach of the Year award.

In the other awards Manchester City’s Ruben Dias and Irene Paredes of PSG were named the Defenders of the Year.

For the Midfielder of the Year award the prizes went to Kante of Chelsea and Barcelona’s Putellas.

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland and another Barcelona player, Hermoso were named as the Forwards of the Year.

