Former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick signed a two-year contract on Tuesday to take over Germany after the end the European Championship this summer, the German Football Association (DFB) said.

"Everything happened surprisingly quickly for me and I am happy to be national team coach from the autumn," Flick, who was the frontrunner for the post, said in a statement.

Flick led Bayern to six titles in the 2019/2020 season and also won this season's Bundesliga crown but decided to leave the champions after 18 months in charge.

Transfers Dortmund eye Hudson-Odoi as Sancho replacement, Torres’ United audition – Transfer Notebook AN HOUR AGO

Low's Germany crashed out in the first round in the 2018 World Cup and has been struggling to perform at the highest level despite an overhaul.

A 6-0 thrashing by Spain in the Nations League in November was Germany's worst defeat in competitive football.

Transfers Ronaldo posts cryptic Instagram message amid reported future talks 3 HOURS AGO