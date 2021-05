Football

Football news - 'It's impossible' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he has no choice but to rotate

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that he will have no choice but to rotate his team with matches on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday this week. The United boss has been vocal in his criticism about the fixture list, which was made even worse when the team's against Liverpool had to be rearranged.

00:01:14, 2 hours ago