Premier League trio Kevin De Bruyne, Jorginho and N’Golo Kante are the three nominees for the UEFA Men's Player of the Year for 2020/21.

The men’s and women’s winners will be named at the Champions League draw on 26 August, with the Europa League equivalent named on 27 August.

De Bruyne had an underwhelming Euro 2020 for Belgium but was at the heart of Manchester City’s title win. A facial injury saw him subbed off prematurely against Chelsea as they lost the Champions League final.

Jorginho played every game for Italy as they won the Euro 2020 tournament, with the final coming in a shootout victory over England at Wembley. He was also a key figure in Chelsea’s Champions League triumph.

Kante was another winner with the Blues, though he was part of a French Euro 2020 team which was sent home early.

The three players were chosen by 24 coaches of the countries which participated in this summer’s UEFA Euro 2020, 80 coaches of the clubs that took part in the group stages of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, and 55 journalists chosen by the European Sports Media group, one from each of UEFA's member associations.

