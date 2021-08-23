Liverpool will not allow Mohamed Salah to play for Egypt in at least one of their upcoming international games, according to the Egyptian FA.

Egypt are set to play 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Angola and Gabon at the start of September.

The match with Angola is in Egypt, which is on the UK’s travel ‘red list’, while the second game will be played in Gabon, which is currently on the ‘amber list’. Anyone returning from 'red list' countries to the UK is required to quarantine for 10 days.

The Egyptian FA said in a statement that Liverpool have made Salah unavailable for the games as he would have to quarantine on his return to England.

"The Egyptian Football Association has received a letter from Liverpool FC apologising for the unavailability of its player, Mohamed Salah, to join the national team in its next camp, which includes facing Angola in Cairo and Gabon in Franceville during the first and second rounds of the African continent's qualifiers for the World Cup.

"The English club’s letter referred to the precautionary measures applied in England to confront the outbreak of the coronavirus in the world, which puts returnees from some countries in compulsory health isolation for a period of 10 days upon their return to England.

"In this letter, the English club also expressed its hope that the Egyptian Federation would understand that it was forced to do so, in the face of the player being subjected to a quarantine for this period and being affected by this physically, as well as the uncertainty of the conditions determined by English authorities.

"It is noteworthy that Liverpool FC took the same position with a number of its foreign players."

Liverpool have reportedly clarified that Salah can play in Gabon but is not allowed to travel to Egypt.

Brazil trio Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho could also be blocked from the upcoming international break.

Brazil is on the ‘red list’ and the Selecao’s final game takes place in at 1.30am UK time on Friday, September 10. That’s around 60 hours before Liverpool face Leeds in the Premier League.

The Daily Mirror reports that the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport are in talks with the FA in order to see if there can be a quarantine exemption made for some players.

