Steven Gerrard has urged football’s governing bodies to do more to combat racism after Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara appeared to be booed by children during the Europa League defeat to Sparta Prague

Kamara suffered racist abuse when Rangers faced Sparta's city rivals Slavia Prague earlier this year, with Slavia defender Ondrej Kudela banned for 10 matches for the incident at Ibrox.

The match against Sparta was supposed to be held behind closed doors as punishment for racist chanting in their recent Champions League qualifier against Monaco.

However, 10,000 schoolchildren were allowed in and Kamara, as well as other black Rangers players, seemed to be booed when they touched the ball.

“During the game I wasn’t aware,” said Gerrard. “I was focused on the game and the tactical changes I was thinking about to try and get us back into the game.

“If they are facts and that’s the truth I am extremely disappointed but not surprised. If they were targeting Glen it’s extremely disappointing. The reason there are kids in the stadium is because of previous similar incidents so of course it’s extremely disappointing, if that was the case.

“There needs to be more done. Everyone across the world is asking for more punishment in terms of racism, it needs to be eradicated. But until the powers that be do more and treat it more seriously we are going to be dealing with these questions for a long time.”

Kamara was sent off during the 1-0 defeat for two bookable offences, and his lawyer Aamer Anwar has hit out at the atmosphere in the stadium.

“I had hoped when I heard of the stadium closure of Sparta Prague that both Glen and other black players wouldn’t have to put up with any abuse or racism and could just get on with playing football.

“But this evening should be an embarrassment for the Czech side that, despite their fans being banned, it still made little difference that the stadium was filled with 10,000 schoolchildren.

“A huge proportion of those children booed Glen’s every touch of the ball along with every other black player for Rangers. Tonight shows yet again that Prague has a serious problem with racism and as usual UEFA is nowhere to be seen.

"Glen and the Rangers players have shown total class, but no player should have to face this at their work and on the European stage.”

