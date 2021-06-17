Real held a press conference with Ramos on Thursday announcing his departure after a remarkable 16 years at the club.

A visibly emotional Ramos struggled to hold back tears at the press conference and confirmed he was desperately disappointed to leave and wanted to stay on for at least another year.

“The first thing I want to say is that I never wanted to leave,” Ramos said.

“I wanted to stay here. The club offered me the possibility of extending my contract, but because of covid it was put on the back burner.

Then club made me a one-year offer with a salary reduction. I have to say that there was no economic problem. I wanted two years and peace of mind for me and my family.

“During the last talks, I accepted the one-year offer, but I was informed that it was no longer possible, that it had an expiration date and that I had not heard about it.”

Ramos has been linked with a host of clubs including Manchester City, but the 35-year-old remained tight-lipped about what his next step would be.

“The conditions have changed several times, on their part and on ours,” Ramos said about the contract withdrawal.

“It got to a point where we had to make a decision but they never told me that the offer had an expiry date. It's understandable but it surprised me, that the offer had expired.”

“The important thing is not where you are, it's with who,” he added.

“It's the same to catch a train as a plane. The goal is to be together, they have been my pillars.

“My happiness depends on them and so of course I want them to come with me. This is hard because I've been here many years but this isn't goodbye.”

