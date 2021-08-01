Former Chelsea player Andriy Shevchenko has left his role as head coach of Ukraine.

The retired striker, who was appointed head coach in 2016, led Ukraine to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, where they were beaten 4-0 by England in Rome.

Shevchenko announced his departure in a post on Instagram.

Andriy Shevchenko, Head Coach of Ukraine reacts during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Quarter-final match between Ukraine and England Image credit: Getty Images

He said: “Today, my contract with the Ukrainian Football Association came to the end.

“I spent five years with the national team. It was hard work that proved that we are capable of playing modern football.

“I am grateful to the president and the executive committee of the UAF for the opportunity to work with the Ukrainian National team. I am thankful to every player, every person who helped and was involved in the team.

“Many thanks to all the fans for their support and criticism.

“Together, we managed to show that our football can be competitive, productive and exciting. With faith in Ukraine!"

The 44-year-old joined Chelsea in 2006 for £30 million, having begun his career Dynamo Kyiv before joining AC Milan in 1999

Shevchenko won the FA Cup and League Cup with the Blues, before returning to Milan for a loan spell in 2008.

He left Chelsea permanently in 2009 to re-join Dynamo Kyiv.

