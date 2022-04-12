Former Colombia captain Freddy Rincon is in critical condition after a car crash in Cali, Colombia

The 55-year-old was driving a car when it was involved in a crash with a bus in Cali. The former Real Madrid player, his four passengers and the driver of the bus all suffered injuries, according to reports . The crash happened at 04:30 local time.

"Freddy Eusebio Rincon arrived in hospital this morning with a traumatic brain injury," said the Imbanaco Clinic in a statement.

“His condition is very serious, taking into consideration the findings in the surgery,” added Laureano Quintero, a director at the Cali hospital.

Rincon played for Colombia 84 times and scored 17 goals, representing his nation at three World Cups in 1990, 1994 and 1998.

He played with distinction for Napoli and Real Madrid in Europe, and also won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2000 with Corinthians.

