Former Japan forward Masato Kudo has died at the age of 32 from complications following brain surgery.

Kudo, who made four appearances for Japan in 2013, underwent the procedure after becoming ill in early October. He was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a fluid build-up in the brain, and spent time in intensive care following the surgery.

Kudo began his career with Tokyo club Kashiwa Reysol, for whom he scored over 90 times. He was three times the J League's top scorer and won three titles with his first club.

2013 was the finest year of his career. In that campaign he led Kashiwa Reysol to the semi-finals of the Asian Champions League while also scoring twice for the national team.

From there he moved to MLS with the Vancouver Whitecaps, before returning to the J League with Sanfrecce Hiroshima. He also played for Renofa Yamaguchi FC, Brisbane Roar in the Australian A League, and Tegevajaro Miyazaki.

Tegevajaro was his final club and it was the Japanese third tier side that made the announcement public.

The club president gave a statement which read, in part: "From his achievements in the J1 to being selected for the Samurai Blue, Kudo was an incredibly accomplished player. But in spite of that he was never arrogant and cherished his teammates, the club and our supporters. He personified our club slogan, ‘shinshi’ (sincere).

"For that sort of player to leave us so soon is sad and unfortunate."

It was not just Tegevajaro among Kudo's former clubs who made public remembrances.

Vancouver Whitecaps' statement read: "Kudo was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He was kind, gracious, and his smile would light up the room.”

Brisbane Roar head coach Warren Moon said: "I, like everyone else at Brisbane Roar, am deeply saddened by the news overnight that our former teammate, player and friend Masato Kudo has passed away. He had such a wonderful personality and always turned up to training every morning with a beaming smile on his face.

"He will be greatly missed, and our hearts go out to his wife and young daughter at this sad time.”

