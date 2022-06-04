Former Manchester United and Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez has officially confirmed his retirement at the age of 38.

Tevez won three Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the Champions League and two Serie A titles during a successful career which stretched across seven teams and over two decades.

He walked away from football last summer a third spell with Boca Juniors, the club where it all began.

He cited the death of his father Segundo Raimundo as the reason for his retirement.

'"I have retired, it's confirmed," he said, according to the Mundo Albiceleste website. "They offered me many things, including from the United States. But that's it, I have given everything.

"Playing the last year was very difficult but I was able to see my old man. I stopped playing because I lost my number one fan."

Tevez moved to Corinthians before his switch to West Ham, where he controversially scored the winning goal on the final day of the season in 2007 to keep the Hammers in the Premier League.

He was snapped up by Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, helping the club win back-to-back league titles and the Champions League in 2008 before moving to cross-town rivals Manchester City.

Tevez, who also won 76 caps for Argentina, helped City claim their first trophy in more than three decades when they lifted the FA Cup in 2011 and then the league title in 2012.

The forward switched to Juventus in 2013 and spells at Boca and Shanghai Shenhua in China followed before he returned to Argentina in 2018.