Transfer News Live: PSG turn down Cristiano Ronaldo and Sterling set to join Chelsea
Tour de France Stage 11 coming to its conclusion!
Meanwhile, Stage 11 of the Tour de France is coming to its conclusion. Follow all of the action live on discovery+ or on our live blog.
Find out if Tadej Pogacar can retain his yellow jersey.Tour de France 2022 Stage 11 LIVE – Pogacar isolated after Roglic attack; Vingegaard and Thomas in
Yarmolenko leaves West Ham
Andriy Yarmolenko has parted ways with West Ham after his contract expired at the end of the season.
Yarmolenko spent four years at the hammers and will join Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates.
Raphinha joins Barcelona
Leeds winger Raphinha is set to join Barcelona on a deal with £55m after not training with his side in their pre-season tour of Australia.
Good afternoon!
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live transfer blog. We will bring you all of the latest transfer news so stay tuned and you won't miss a thing!