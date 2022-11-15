England rounded off an unbeaten year with a 1-1 friendly draw against Norway in Murcia.

Rachel Daly put England ahead in the 32nd minute at the Pinatar Arena in Spain but Frida Maanum levelled late on for Norway, who had seen defender Anja Sonstevold sent off.

Aston Villa’s Daly was given a chance up front after a run of eight goals in 10 games for club and country.

Manchester United’s Maya Le Tissier made her debut in defence while Manchester City’s Ellie Roebuck started in goal.

Roebuck was called into action early to save from Emilie Haavi, while Guro Reiten went close for Norway midway through the half when she shot wide from inside the box.

It was England who took the lead in the 32nd minute when Daly headed in from a fine Chloe Kelly cross.

England thrashed Norway 8-0 in the group stage at the Euros but the floodgates did not open this time.

Georgia Stanway, Esme Morgan and Katie Zelem came on at half-time, but it was Norway who threatened as Roebuck saved after Sophie Roman Haug was through on goal, and then kept out a free-kick from Reiten.

Nikita Parris had a header saved as England pushed for a second.

England's efforts were helped when Norway defender Anja Sonstevold was shown a second yellow card after bringing down Parris.

But Norway managed to grab an equaliser when Roebuck came out to clear and missed the ball, allowing Maanum to finish into an empty net.

England pushed for a winner but could not break through Norway's defence again.

England's next match is against South Korea at the Arnold Clark Cup on February 16, 2023.

