Friendlies / Regular
Elland Road / 24.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/england-1/teamcenter.shtml
England
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/netherlands-1/teamcenter.shtml
Netherlands
Advertisement
Ad

England - Netherlands

Live commentary

-
Join us on Thursday for live comments
Advertisement
Ad