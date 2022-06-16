Refresh for live updates

19:15 - ENGLAND'S TEAM

England XI: Earps, Bronze, Stokes, Walsh, Bright, Wubben-Moy, Mead, Williamson, White, Stanway, Hemp.

Subs: Daly, Hampton, Kirby, Toone, Parris, Kelly, Greenwood, England, Scott, Roebuck, Russo, Carter.

GOOD EVENING

England Women play the first of three friendlies tonight against Belgium at Molineux before they open their home tournament against Austria at Old Trafford on July 6.

Will the Lionesses start their preparations on a winning note?

