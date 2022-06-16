Refresh for live updates
19:15 - ENGLAND'S TEAM
Ad
England XI: Earps, Bronze, Stokes, Walsh, Bright, Wubben-Moy, Mead, Williamson, White, Stanway, Hemp.
UEFA Women's Championship
Houghton faces nervous wait as England prepare to announce Euro 2022 squad
Subs: Daly, Hampton, Kirby, Toone, Parris, Kelly, Greenwood, England, Scott, Roebuck, Russo, Carter.
GOOD EVENING
The squad has been trimmed to 23 and now it's full steam ahead to Euro 2022.
England Women play the first of three friendlies tonight against Belgium at Molineux before they open their home tournament against Austria at Old Trafford on July 6.
Will the Lionesses start their preparations on a winning note?
UEFA Women's Championship
Houghton says Euros could be 'biggest tournament yet' as she targets final squad
Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA
NI players back Shiels after 'women more emotional than men' comment
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad