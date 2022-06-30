Friendlies / Regular
Letzigrund / 30.06.2022
Switzerland vs England - friendly: Lionesses play final pre-Euro 2022 warm-up prior to competition beginning
13'
SWITZERLAND THREATEN
With tenacity, Bachmann wins possession in midfield, and she spins away into space to launch a dangerous Switzerland attack. She's anticipating a one-two with a team mate but the return pass doesn't quite carry enough weight and the chance is gone.
10'
SAVE!
A clever pass down the left flank is collected by Hemp, who wastes little time in getting her low cross in. Russo wants it more than her marker and with a desperate lunge, she pokes it straight at goalkeeper Friedli.
9'
SWITZERLAND FREE-KICK
If there is a criticism to be found of Greenwood it's that she concedes too many free-kicks. She's just conceded another one.
Fortunately for the England defender it comes to little.
6'
ENGLAND SHOULD SCORE!
A really quick transition sees England open up a three-vs-one situation as Mead is released by Russo. She has options aplenty but tees it back to Hemp at the top of the box, she works it onto her right foot but can't test Friedli.
A chance goes begging.
4'
BIG CHANCE... BIG SAVE!
Walsh switches the play to Daly, who tries to find Russo. The ball takes a ricochet and falls kindly into the path of Kirby who has just the goalkeeper to beat... but there's no way past Friedli.
3'
A NEARLY MOMENT
Switzerland concede possession while trying to play out from the back but Kirby can't quite pick out the run of Russo.
2'
SWISS ATTACK
England's defence is stretched in Switzerland's first attack of the game as Sow finds space on the right side of the penalty area, but her pulled-back cross is swept clear.
1'
WE'RE UNDERWAY!
Both teams take the knee before Switzerland get the ball moving.
16:57
ALMOST TIME...
The national anthems will be played before we get underway here in Zurich.
16:55
FIVE MINUTES UNTIL KICK-OFF!
There is a record 11,000 supporters in attendance as Switzerland host England just six days from the beginning of Euro 2022.
Can The Lionesses continue their rich vein of form and sign off from their warm-ups with another win?
16:50
'TODAY CAN CHANGE TOMORROW' - WIEGMAN
The England boss has been speaking to ITV ahead of this evening's game...
"Of course you want them [Ellen White and Lucy Bronze] with you. White has just started training. Lucy didn't feel well. We want them in the squad. It's an opportunity for other players, we can try some other things. Refuel and make decisions for next week.
"Today can change tomorrow. I think we're pretty much in a good place. We know what opportunities we have."
16:45
DID YOU KNOW?
England remain unbeaten in their last 13 matches in all competitions (W11, D2), since a 0-2 loss to Canada in April last year, scoring 80 goals and conceding just three during this period.
16:40
ENGLAND IN-DEPTH
Wiegman's resolute and purposeful mentality is also ever-present in her tactics and how she has set up this England side.
In the 4-3-3 formation, England usually try to keep possession and build up from the back.
Want to read more? Check out Yara El-Shaboury's in-depth article on England below!
Playing style, star player, can they win the Euros? All you need to know about England
16:30
LAST TIME OUT - ENGLAND THRASH NETHERLANDS
The Lionesses sent out a statement of intent last week...
England come from behind for impressive win as Bronze, Mead, Toone and Hemp score
16:25
ENGLAND STRONG FAVOURITES TONIGHT
After convincingly beating highly-ranked Belgium and reigning European champions the Netherlands, 3-0 and 5-1 respectively, England now take on a Switzerland side still reeling from losing 7-0 to Germany. That's right - 7-0.
Switzerland, ranked 20th in the world, qualified for the tournament via the playoffs, beating Czech Republic on penalties.
The Lionesses will be confident of another morale-boosting victory this evening.
16:20
'WE CAN GIVE ENGLAND'S FOOTBALL A BIG BOOST' - WIEGMAN
Just six days from opening Euro 2022, England boss Sarina Wiegman, whose side are unbeaten in 13 games, admits the Lionesses are in a "really good place".
"We know we can make an impact in England, we can give England's football a big boost, and that is what we really want to do," she said.
"I think we're in a very good place, and we just have to show good football and do our best."
England play Austria on Wednesday, July 6, followed by Norway on Monday, July 11 and Northern Ireland on Friday, July 15.
Image credit: Eurosport
16:15
SWITZERLAND'S TEAM
Noelle Maritz and Lia Walti, both of whom play for Arsenal, will be familiar names to many.
16:10
THREE CHANGES FOR ENGLAND
Alessia Russo leads the England attack this afternoon, one of three changes from the side that thrashed the Netherlands 5-1 last time out.
Beth Mead and Georgia Stanway are also restored to the team, with Chloe Kelly and Bethany England dropping down to the bench and Lucy Bronze missing out through illness.
16:05
ENGLAND TEAM NEWS
The visitors' line-up is in!
16:00
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE text commentary of England's final warm-up match ahead of Euro 2022 as they play Switzerland in Zurich.
The Lionesses have been in great form and will hope to keep building momentum with the opening game against Austria at a sold-out Wembley now just six days away.
Let's grab the team news ahead of this 17:00 kick-off.