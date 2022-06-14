Gareth Bale was cryptic over a potential move to Cardiff City ahead of the World Cup, after saying the standard of football does not make “too much of a difference.”

Bale recently left Real Madrid following the conclusion of his contract, ending nine trophy-laden years at the Bernabeu.

“I have options it's just about thinking where is the best place to go, what's the best for my kids, my family,” he said in the pre-match press conference before tonight’s UEFA Nations League match against the Netherlands.

The 32-year-old was pushed further about Cardiff being a next possible destination, to which Bale smiled sheepishly and replied: “I can't really say.”

Bale’s comments will give hope to Bluebirds supporters, who will surely welcome the Wales superstar with open arms following an underwhelming Championship season that culminated in an 18th-place finish.

He added: “I need to sit down and go through - not just with my family, but the manager here, the physios that we use to see what would give me the best chance of being fit come November and December.

“I don't really know if the standard makes too much of a difference to be honest. A football game is a football game. I feel like I'll never really lose my quality on the ball. It's a conversation that needs to be had, and I'll have that over the summer.”

The winger became somewhat of a maligned figure in the Spanish capital, despite winning the Champions League five times and securing three La Liga titles.

Gareth Bale of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool v Real Madrid at the Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris France. Image credit: Getty Images

Bale made a total of 258 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 106 goals and registering 67 assists during that time.

However, his game time became increasingly limited under both Zinedine Zidane and latterly, Carlo Ancelotti.

A number of injuries last season ensured he only made seven appearances across all competitions, scoring just the one goal in a 3-3 draw with Levante back in August.

Wales manager Robert Page will be eager to ensure that his star player gets enough minutes under his belt before Wales appear in their first World Cup for 64 years, as they take on England, Iran and the United States in Qatar.

