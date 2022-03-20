England manager Gareth Southgate says it will be a "great shame" if his country's fans don't feel safe to travel to the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Due to Qatar's controversial inclusivity stance - including on issues such as human rights, homosexuality and women - their hosting of the showpiece event has provoked significant debate, and with kick-off just months away those concerns continue to grow.

And Southgate, who will be in Doha for April's World Cup draw , revealed he had already consulted with a number of his national side's supporter groups and that some have decided they may be better staying away.

The 51-year-old said: "We stand for inclusivity as a team - that's been the big driver of a lot of the stances we've taken in the last couple of years.

"It would be horrible to think some of our fans feel they can't go because they feel threatened or they're worried about their safety.

"There are the issues that potentially threaten our fans when they travel - the rights of women and the rights of the LGBTQ+ community in particular.

"Sadly, through discussions that I've had, I don't think some of those communities are going to go and that's a great shame."

Along with his staff and squad, Southgate has sought to make the England team something that all players and fans can identify with, with perhaps their most notable gesture the decision to take the knee during last summer's European Championships.

Southgate, who is likely to speak to his team during the upcoming international break about how they wish to address the issues, is aware however that there is no easy resolution to what they will encounter in Qatar.

"I don't think it's something where we're just going to be able to come out with a statement that will satisfy everything," he said.

England's manager Gareth Southgate (L) and Steve Holland, Assistant Coach of England (R) 'take a knee' ahead of the international friendly football match between England and Romania at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough Image credit: Getty Images

"This is different to taking the knee and the importance we felt on that.

"We're not saying this is any less important.

"We feel the World Cup is an opportunity to highlight some of these issues and we have a platform to be able to do that. We've also got to do that in a responsible way.

"I'm not sure that just wearing a T-shirt makes a difference. I don't totally know what we can do in every aspect to make a difference. We have to be realistic about what that might be.

"I don't think any of us are complacent about any of it. I'm certainly taking it very seriously.

"I want to make sure the players are protected. I want to make sure they are able to use their voice in the right way, but I also don't want them to be used with broader agendas at play, perhaps.

"So it's going to be complicated. And I think we're going to get some criticism whatever we do, but we're going to try to do the best that we can."

England's two friendlies later this month see them take on Switzerland on March 26 and Ivory Coast on March 29, with both matches to be played at Wembley Stadium.

