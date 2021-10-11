#?Georginio Wijnaldum has admitted he is not “completely happy” with his situation at Paris Saint-Germain as he fights for minutes.

Wijnaldum joined PSG on a free transfer in the summer after his deal with Liverpool expired.

He has made 11 appearances in all competitions this season but has been in and out of the starting XI as he competes with Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera and Marco Verratti for a spot.

“I can't say I'm completely happy,” he said ahead of Netherlands’ World Cup qualifier against Gibraltar on Monday.

"The situation is not what I wanted. I have played a lot in recent years, was always fit and also did very well. This is something different and that takes getting used to. I was really looking forward to the new step and then this happens. It is very difficult.

"That's football and I'll have to learn to deal with that. I'm a fighter. I have to stay positive and work hard to turn it around."

Wijnaldum was a regular starter during his time at Liverpool and made 51 appearances in all competitions last season. But he has been a substitute in PSG’s last three outings.

"I think [not playing], it's a primary concern for every player," he added. "It's also worrying if you don't play. But it's just the beginning of the season. A lot can still happen and I stay positive."

Netherlands head coach Louis van Gaal has revealed he is also concerned about Wijnaldum's start to life at his new club.

He said: "Of course I'm worried. I already talked to him about that when I arrived. But the alarm bells are not going off yet."

